Among Us Was The Top PlayStation 5 Download Last Month, Full December List Revealed

InnerSloth closed out 2021 with a bang as Among Us was the top PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 download of last month.

PlayStation released the full list of top downloads on the PlayStation Network in December today, and as usual, it gives us a great look at what players were interested in last month. While Among Us took the top spot on both PS4 and PS5 in the U.S., Canada, and EU, a big movie release helped push an older title into the number two spot.

It’s no surprise that when people left the theaters after Spider-Man: No Way Home, they were rearing for more Spider-Man, and what better way to experience more Spidey fun than with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales? On top of that, Miles Morales is a fantastic holiday game, so it’s no surprise it was the second top download of December in the U.S. and Canada on PS5.

Here’s a look at the top 10 downloads on PS5 in the U.S. last month:

Among Us

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

NBA 2K22

Madden NFL 22

Battlefield 2042

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Kena: Bridge of Spirits’

It Takes Two

And here’s a look at the top 10 downloads on PS4 in the U.S. last month:

Among Us

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Grand Theft Auto V

Madden NFL 22

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

NBA 2K22

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Minecraft

FIFA 22

To see the games in spots #11 through #20, check out PlayStation’s full list here. Be sure to read Game Informer’s Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales review, too, and watch this Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 announcement after that.

Does last month’s top 10 downloads on PS5 and PS4 surprise you? Let us know in the comments below!