Among Us Was The Top PlayStation 5 Download Last Month, Full December List Revealed

by Wesley LeBlanc on Jan 10, 2022 at 11:55 AM

InnerSloth closed out 2021 with a bang as Among Us was the top PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 download of last month. 

PlayStation released the full list of top downloads on the PlayStation Network in December today, and as usual, it gives us a great look at what players were interested in last month. While Among Us took the top spot on both PS4 and PS5 in the U.S., Canada, and EU, a big movie release helped push an older title into the number two spot. 

It’s no surprise that when people left the theaters after Spider-Man: No Way Home, they were rearing for more Spider-Man, and what better way to experience more Spidey fun than with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales? On top of that, Miles Morales is a fantastic holiday game, so it’s no surprise it was the second top download of December in the U.S. and Canada on PS5. 

Here’s a look at the top 10 downloads on PS5 in the U.S. last month

  • Among Us
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
  • NBA 2K22
  • Madden NFL 22
  • Battlefield 2042
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits’
  • It Takes Two

And here’s a look at the top 10 downloads on PS4 in the U.S. last month

  • Among Us
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Madden NFL 22
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
  • NBA 2K22
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
  • Minecraft
  • FIFA 22

To see the games in spots #11 through #20, check out PlayStation’s full list here. Be sure to read Game Informer’s Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales review, too, and watch this Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 announcement after that. 

Does last month’s top 10 downloads on PS5 and PS4 surprise you? Let us know in the comments below!

Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Among Us: Crewmate Editioncover

Among Us: Crewmate Edition

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch
Release Date:
Marvel&#039;s Spider-Man: Miles Moralescover

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Platform:
PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4
Release Date:

