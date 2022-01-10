Among Us Was The Top PlayStation 5 Download Last Month, Full December List Revealed
InnerSloth closed out 2021 with a bang as Among Us was the top PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 download of last month.
PlayStation released the full list of top downloads on the PlayStation Network in December today, and as usual, it gives us a great look at what players were interested in last month. While Among Us took the top spot on both PS4 and PS5 in the U.S., Canada, and EU, a big movie release helped push an older title into the number two spot.
It’s no surprise that when people left the theaters after Spider-Man: No Way Home, they were rearing for more Spider-Man, and what better way to experience more Spidey fun than with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales? On top of that, Miles Morales is a fantastic holiday game, so it’s no surprise it was the second top download of December in the U.S. and Canada on PS5.
Here’s a look at the top 10 downloads on PS5 in the U.S. last month:
- Among Us
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
- NBA 2K22
- Madden NFL 22
- Battlefield 2042
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits’
- It Takes Two
And here’s a look at the top 10 downloads on PS4 in the U.S. last month:
- Among Us
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Madden NFL 22
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- NBA 2K22
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
- Minecraft
- FIFA 22
To see the games in spots #11 through #20, check out PlayStation’s full list here. Be sure to read Game Informer’s Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales review, too, and watch this Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 announcement after that.
Does last month’s top 10 downloads on PS5 and PS4 surprise you? Let us know in the comments below!