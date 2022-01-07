New Pokémon Legends: Arceus Trailer Reveals Better Look At Environments, NPCs, And Pocket Monsters

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is right around the corner, hitting Switch on January 28, and Nintendo has been slowly revving up its marketing for the upcoming hub-based RPG. That continued today with a new six-minute trailer released on the Japanese Nintendo YouTube account and while the entire video is in Japanese, it still gives us a great look at what’s in store for us in the Hisui region.

Namely, the locations, pocket monsters, and NPCs we’ll be encountering. It also gives us our best look at the HUD and menu screens in Pokémon Legends: Arceus thus far as well. If you’ve been following this game since its announcement, you’ll notice that the game is looking much better than when it was first shown, too.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has been described by Nintendo as an open-hub game, akin to the Monster Hunter series, rather than an open-world one and while that’s still the case, this trailer reveals these hubs are actually quite large – big enough to make flying around on a Pokémon or riding on the back of one in water very viable.

The entire trailer is exciting and it offers us our best look at Pokémon Legends: Arceus yet so if you’re excited for this upcoming RPG, it’s definitely worth six minutes of your time.

