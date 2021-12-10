News

Hisuian Voltorb Still Looks Like A Pokéball Somehow

by John Carson on Dec 10, 2021 at 01:54 PM

Another regional form for Pokémon Legends: Arceus has been announced, and this time it's a new version of Voltorb.

Typically a pure electric type, the Hisuian Voltorb is grass and electric, joining Rotom Mow as the only two Pokémon that share the two elements. Like its gen-1 predecessor, Hisuian Voltorb still resembles a Pokéball, only now, instead of looking metallic and grumpy, this sphere has angular, joyful eyes and wood grain throughout its lower half. The design is somewhat closer to the Pokéballs you'll find or craft while playing Legends: Arceus. It has a mysterious opening on the top of its head, which the Pokémon website says spouts seeds, though "it’s impossible to see anything even if one peers into the hole.​" When this Voltorb gets excited or feels like it's in danger, that same hole is the source of discharged electricity. 

Along with the announcement of Hisuian Voltorb, The Pokémon Company has released an adorable stop-motion animated short featuring the two-toned orb cheerfully irritating a Pikachu, Spheal, and Buneary. The video ends with a "to be continued," so hopefully, we'll learn more about Voltorb or its potential Hisuian Electrode evolution in the next one. With so many types of Pokéballs out there, with various designs and colors, I'd love to see a bunch of variations of Voltorb to match the look of a Quick Ball or a Nest Ball.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a semi-open world adventure where players step back in time to explore the Hisui region, which we now know as Sinnoh from Diamond and Pearl. Trainers take a more active role in battle and catching wild Pokémon, bringing the concept of the franchise a little further from its purely turn-based roots. Pokémon Legends: Arceus launches for Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022.

On
On
Off
Off
John Carson
John Carson
Associate Editor
John likes to think of himself as a gaming Jack-of-all-trades. He'll give any game a shot just to know what it is. In his free time he can likely be found shuffling up Magic cards or trudging through an RPG.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Pokémon Legends: Arceuscover

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

Feature
The Top 10 Games On Switch

The Top 10 Games On Switch

News
Halo Infinite Release Times Are A Little Later Than Expected

Halo Infinite Release Times Are A Little Later Than Expected

Feature
Top 10 Shooters To Play Right Now

Top 10 Shooters To Play Right Now

Review
Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

Review
It Takes Two Review – The Joys And Heartbreak Of Love

It Takes Two Review – The Joys And Heartbreak Of Love

Feature
The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

gamer culture
The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Found Its Daredevil (Again)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Found Its Daredevil (Again)

News
You Can’t Replay Halo Infinite Campaign Missions, But 343 Industries Is Working On A Feature To Change That

You Can’t Replay Halo Infinite Campaign Missions, But 343 Industries Is Working On A Feature To Change That

The Game Awards 2021
Sonic Frontiers Drops The Blue Blur Into His First Open World Game

Sonic Frontiers Drops The Blue Blur Into His First Open World Game