Activision Management Responds To Ongoing Raven Software Strike

It is important to keep in mind what is going on within Activision Blizzard at this time regarding ongoing allegations about the work culture. The ongoing lawsuit from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) against the company is over reported toxic workplace culture. The bulk of the suit focuses on "violations of the state's civil rights and equal pay laws," specifically regarding the treatment of women and other marginalized groups. To learn more about the proceedings thus far, including details listed in the lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, please check out our previous coverage here.

After weeks of public silence, Activision has responded to an ongoing strike at Raven Software.

The ongoing Raven employee strike, which began after a dozen contract QA workers were let go in December, entered its third week this week with no formal acknowledgment from Activision. However, a new statement from upper Raven Software management (see: Activision management) given to GamesIndustry.biz reveals that the company is in active discussions with employees.

“Activision is deeply committed to the wellbeing of all of our teams, including our QA workforce," the statement reads. “Raven leadership has engaged in dialogue with its staff to hear concerns and explain the company’s overall investment in development resources. As previously announced, we are growing our overall investment in development and operations resources and converting nearly 500 temporary workers to full time employees across our studios, the largest conversion in Activision’s history.”

“For the 12 temporary workers at Raven whose agreements were not extended, we provided an extended notice period, included payment for the two-week holiday break, and will be working directly with those that need relocation assistance. Raven is full of people dedicated to improving the culture at Activision, and we look forward to partnering with employees to do that work together.”

For more about story, read Game Informer’s prior coverage of the Raven layoffs, including Activision’s statement following the transition of 500 contract employees to full-time.

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]