News

Activision Management Responds To Ongoing Raven Software Strike

by Wesley LeBlanc on Jan 06, 2022 at 10:46 AM

After weeks of public silence, Activision has responded to an ongoing strike at Raven Software. 

The ongoing Raven employee strike, which began after a dozen contract QA workers were let go in December, entered its third week this week with no formal acknowledgment from Activision. However, a new statement from upper Raven Software management (see: Activision management) given to GamesIndustry.biz reveals that the company is in active discussions with employees. 

“Activision is deeply committed to the wellbeing of all of our teams, including our QA workforce," the statement reads. “Raven leadership has engaged in dialogue with its staff to hear concerns and explain the company’s overall investment in development resources. As previously announced, we are growing our overall investment in development and operations resources and converting nearly 500 temporary workers to full time employees across our studios, the largest conversion in Activision’s history.” 
“For the 12 temporary workers at Raven whose agreements were not extended, we provided an extended notice period, included payment for the two-week holiday break, and will be working directly with those that need relocation assistance. Raven is full of people dedicated to improving the culture at Activision, and we look forward to partnering with employees to do that work together.” 

For more about story, read Game Informer’s prior coverage of the Raven layoffs, including Activision’s statement following the transition of 500 contract employees to full-time. 

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]

