News
    6290129245001

    Sony Releases Full Uncharted Movie Cargo Plane Scene

    by Wesley LeBlanc on Jan 05, 2022 at 07:30 AM

    If you’ve watched any of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s marketing for its upcoming Uncharted movie, then you’re likely aware that it has its own take on the infamous cargo plane scene from the third installment of the video game series. 

    In one of the highlights of Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, protagonist Nathan Drake attempts to crawl from one cargo piece to the next, back to the safety of a plane. Things don’t end well for him as the plane comes to a fiery crash, leaving Drake stranded in a desert. Sony’s upcoming Uncharted movie, which stars Tom Holland as Drake and Mark Wahlberg as mentor and right-hand man Victor “Sully” Sullivan, features a very similar cinematic, and after being teased throughout multiple trailers, the full sequence has been released. 

    As you can see in the extended scene above, this movie features the whole “shootout in the plane before there’s a shootout and parkour section on the dangling cargo,” just like Uncharted 3. However, the movie has its own twist on the event in that it doesn’t seem like the plane is going to burn in a fiery crash landing toward Earth. Instead, we see Chloe Frazer, played by Sophia Taylor Ali, accelerate a car toward an antagonist in the plane. 

    Unfortunately, that car is then seen heading straight for Drake just as he finally makes it back to the plane and naturally, it knocks him right back out into the air…and that’s where the clip ends. Here, Drake appears to be over more of a watery location – perhaps tropical – rather than a desert so it seems like the similarities to Drake’s Deception might end right at the end of this scene. We’ll find out when Uncharted hits theaters exclusively on February 18. 

    Check out the latest trailer, which reveals Sully’s signature mustache for more, and then read up on the upcoming Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection releasing this month. It features PlayStation 5 versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, and anyone who purchases it before February 3 will receive a voucher code for one standard ticket to see the Uncharted movie in theaters. 

    Are you excited for this Uncharted movie? Let us know in the comments below!

    On
    On
    Off
    Off
    Wesley LeBlanc
    Wesley LeBlanc
    Associate Editor
    Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
    Email Twitter

    Products In This Article

    Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collectioncover

    Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

    Platform:
    PlayStation 5, PC
    Release Date:

    Popular Content

    DLC
    Here&#039;s What Is In Halo Infinite&#039;s Shop This Week

    Here's What Is In Halo Infinite's Shop This Week

    Review
    Persona 5 Strikers Review – A Powerful Other Self

    Persona 5 Strikers Review – A Powerful Other Self

    Review
    Deep Rock Galactic Review – Off To Work We Go

    Deep Rock Galactic Review – Off To Work We Go

    News
    Studio Creates Petition To Remake Original Mortal Kombat Trilogy, Reportedly Received Ed Boon’s Blessing Back In 2016

    Studio Creates Petition To Remake Original Mortal Kombat Trilogy, Reportedly Received Ed Boon’s Blessing Back In 2016

    News
    Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, and Dirt 5 Featured In January 2022 PlayStation Plus Lineup

    Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, and Dirt 5 Featured In January 2022 PlayStation Plus Lineup

    impressions
    Death Stranding Director&#039;s Cut Is Worth Another Trek Across America

    Death Stranding Director's Cut Is Worth Another Trek Across America

    Feature
    What We Want From BioShock 4

    What We Want From BioShock 4

    Review
    Dirt 5 Review – An Approachable And Exciting Off-Road Racer

    Dirt 5 Review – An Approachable And Exciting Off-Road Racer

    News
    Halo Infinite Player Wins More Than 100 Consecutive Free-For-All Matches

    Halo Infinite Player Wins More Than 100 Consecutive Free-For-All Matches

    News
    [UPDATE] Halo Infinite Lead Narrative Designer Leaving 343 Industries To Pursue New Opportunity

    [UPDATE] Halo Infinite Lead Narrative Designer Leaving 343 Industries To Pursue New Opportunity