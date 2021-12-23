gamer culture
    6288351383001

    New Uncharted Movie Trailer Reveals Sully's Signature Mustache

    by Jill Grodt on Dec 23, 2021 at 12:14 PM

    The new Uncharted film is only months away and we just got a brand new trailer to pick apart. Much of the footage isn't new, following the first trailer that was released back in October pretty closely. However, this new look at the upcoming adaptation does give us a few fresh tidbits, including a little more backstory on Moncada, the movie's antagonist played by Antonio Banderas. It seems, his family did more than search for the unbelievable fortune central to the story, they found it but were then betrayed. We'll have to see how this ties into Nathan Drake (played by Tom Holland) and Victor "Sully" Sullivan's (played by Mark Wahlberg) plans to recover the glittering treasure. 

    One of the biggest reveals of the trailer came at the end when we get our first glimpse of Sully in the film with his characteristic mustache. In the games, Sully's facial hair is one of his defining features, and one that Uncharted fans immediately noticed was missing in early character reveals. While it felt strange to see the mentor without it, the change made some sense considering this movie takes place before the Naughty Dog series. However, it looks like Sully won't stay clean-shaven throughout the whole film, and you can check out the reveal, along with the rest of the new details in the trailer above. 

    Sony Entertainment Picture's Uncharted will release in theatres on February 18. Recent posters found on Fandango showcase some pirate-worthy imagery, of which we see more in today's trailer. This led some to believe that the upcoming movie may have ties to Uncharted 4: A Theif's End, which features a graveyard of similar-looking vessels. However, it's hard to tell exactly what connections we will see between the games and the upcoming adaptation. There's only two more months until we find out. 

    On
    On
    Off
    Off
    Jill Grodt
    Jill Grodt
    Associate Editor
    Before writing about video games, Jill spent almost a decade working in Museums. Her favorite games combine her love of art, history, and storytelling with fun gameplay. If she isn't gaming in her spare time, she’s likely wrapped up in a good book.
    Twitter

    Popular Content

    PSA
    New Mystery Gift Event For Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl Now Live

    New Mystery Gift Event For Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl Now Live

    Feature
    Ranking The Entire Assassin’s Creed Series

    Ranking The Entire Assassin’s Creed Series

    cover
    Cover Reveal – Horizon Forbidden West

    Cover Reveal – Horizon Forbidden West

    exclusive
    These Five Exclusive Horizon Forbidden West Screens Show The Burrower And The Daunt

    These Five Exclusive Horizon Forbidden West Screens Show The Burrower And The Daunt

    Feature
    Every Mainline Halo Game Ranked

    Every Mainline Halo Game Ranked

    Feature
    Updated: All Of The Marvel And DC Superheroes In Fortnite

    Updated: All Of The Marvel And DC Superheroes In Fortnite

    News
    Brandon Sanderson, Author Of Mistborn And Stormlight Archive Series, Says He’s Working On A Video Game

    Brandon Sanderson, Author Of Mistborn And Stormlight Archive Series, Says He’s Working On A Video Game

    DLC
    Cat-Loving Spartans! Here&#039;s What Is In Halo Infinite&#039;s Shop This Week

    Cat-Loving Spartans! Here's What Is In Halo Infinite's Shop This Week

    News
    George R.R. Martin Comments On His Elden Ring Collaboration

    George R.R. Martin Comments On His Elden Ring Collaboration

    Review
    The Gunk Review – Colorless, But Comfortable

    The Gunk Review – Colorless, But Comfortable