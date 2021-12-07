Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection Out Next Month, New Performance And Fidelity Modes Detailed

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection was announced back in September and at the time, PlayStation said it would launch sometime in early 2022. Now, we have an official release date.

This collection, which bundles together remastered versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for PlayStation 5, will launch on January 28, according to a new PlayStation Blog post. The collection is also coming to PC but PlayStation said more details about the release date for that version will come at a later date. To celebrate news of the collection’s release date, PlayStation has released a new trailer showcasing some of the new and beautiful visuals coming to Lost Legacy and A Thief’s End.

As you can see, both of these Uncharted games are looking better than ever, which is especially great because they were already the series’ best-looking titles. Alongside news of the release date and this new trailer, PlayStation has detailed some of what to expect in the collection. As far as graphics go, there will be three different modes.

Fidelity Mode will feature 4K visuals, 30 FPS, and is best for those that want to “enjoy the stunning environments and details the Uncharted series is known for.” The Performance Mode is the high framerate PlayStation 4 patch carried over to PS5 and as such, it targets 60 FPS above all else. The final mode is the Performance+ Mode and it locks the resolution to 1080p but targets a (hopefully) buttery-smooth 120 FPS.

Other features include faster loading times, as expected on PS5, spatial 3D audio, adaptive trigger functions and haptic feedback on the DualSense, and more. As far as price goes, the collection will cost $49.99. Those who already own A Thief’s End, Lost Legacy, or Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End & Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle can pay $10 to upgrade to Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Digital Version. The upgrade will be available on day one.

PlayStation Plus members who only own A Thief’s End via their PlayStation Plus subscription will not be eligible for the upgrade, according to PlayStation. Neither game in the collection will feature multiplayer. Anyone who purchases the collection or upgrades to it will receive a voucher code for one standard ticket to see Sony’s upcoming Uncharted movie in theaters, so long as the collection is purchased before February 3 (in eligible countries).

While waiting for this collection to be released, check out Game Informer’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End review and then read Game Informer’s Uncharted: The Lost Legacy review.

