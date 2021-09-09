News

Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection Brings A Thief’s End And The Lost Legacy To PS5 And PC

by Marcus Stewart on Sep 09, 2021 at 03:55 PM

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy are coming to PlayStation 5 in one package. That bundle, dubbed Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, remasters the final two Uncharted adventures to give fans and newcomers the most impressive versions of both titles. 

The trailer bills the collection as a remaster but doesn’t list any specific improvements. One would imagine 60 fps/4K resolution per the usual improvements for current-gen remasters.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End launched in 2016 and served as a critically lauded send-off for Nathan Drake. The game centers around the now-retired explorer embarking on one last mission at the behest of his long-lost brother, Sam. In our review, we scored the game a 9.5 out of 10 with Game Informer editor-in-chief Andrew Reiner declaring it “the best Uncharted yet, delivering a story I didn’t want to end, and an adventure that concludes with a hell of a payoff.”

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy arrived in 2017 as a smaller standalone expansion that starred supporting character Chloe Frazer and former antagonist Nadine Ross teaming up in India to find the legendary tusk of Ganesh. The pairing paid off, earning a 9 out of 10 from us with reviewer Andrew Reiner saying “Lost Legacy could have easily been Uncharted 5. Where Naughty Dog goes next is anyone’s guess, but I would love to see Chloe and Nadine return for another hunt, as they’re every bit as engaging as the Drake family. They make a hell of a team.”

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves launches in early 2022 for PS5 and PC. This marks the first time the series has appeared outside of Sony platforms and continues Sony's initiative of bringing its first-party exclusives to PC.  

Will you be diving into these games for the first time or taking more trip with Nathan and Chloe? Let us know in the comments!

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collectioncover

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Platform:
PlayStation 5, PC
Release Date:
2022

Popular Content

Feature
The Tragedy Of Hawke, Dragon Age 2&#039;s Schrodinger&#039;s Hero

The Tragedy Of Hawke, Dragon Age 2's Schrodinger's Hero

Preview
Everything We Know About Elden Ring

Everything We Know About Elden Ring

Mod Corner
Massively Beloved GTA Mod Taken Down, Modders Claim &quot;Increasing Hostility&quot; From Take-Two

Massively Beloved GTA Mod Taken Down, Modders Claim "Increasing Hostility" From Take-Two

News
BioWare Adds New Mordin Statue To Its Store To Celebrate Mass Effect Legendary Edition

BioWare Adds New Mordin Statue To Its Store To Celebrate Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Review
F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch Review – Packing A Punch

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch Review – Packing A Punch

News
Horizon Forbidden West Will Now Have A Free Upgrade Between The PlayStation 4 And PlayStation 5 Versions

Horizon Forbidden West Will Now Have A Free Upgrade Between The PlayStation 4 And PlayStation 5 Versions

Feature
Nihon Falcom&#039;s 40 Years of RPG Glory

Nihon Falcom's 40 Years of RPG Glory

News
Alan Wake Remastered Is Coming This Fall

Alan Wake Remastered Is Coming This Fall

Review
Life Is Strange: True Colors Review – More Powerful In Life Lessons Than Supernatural Talents

Life is Strange: True Colors Review – More Powerful In Life Lessons Than Supernatural Talents

News
Next Mass Effect Could Revert Back To Using Unreal Engine Instead Of EA&#039;s Frostbite

Next Mass Effect Could Revert Back To Using Unreal Engine Instead Of EA's Frostbite