News

Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker Patch 6.05 Live, Patch Notes Revealed

by Wesley LeBlanc on Jan 04, 2022 at 09:31 AM

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker was released just last month and while players are still working their way through the MMO’s latest expansion, which was unfortunately hampered by numerous server congestion issues at launch, the big new 6.05 patch is now live. 

As Final Fantasy XIV players know, a patch like 6.05 isn’t just any patch – it's packed with new things for players to do and obtain. A quick scroll through the expansive list of patch notes reveals that to be true, too, as the new update features all kinds of additions like a new version of a raid, a treasure dungeon, new minions and mounts, and of course, some fixes and improvements as well. 

Perhaps the most exciting is the new treasure hunt dungeon, The Excitatron 6000. 

“The Excitatron 6000, a special instance similar to the Dungeons of Lyhe Ghiah, can be accessed after finding and opening treasure coffers obtained from kumbhiraskin treasure maps,” the patch notes read. “Here, players will have the chance to test their luck and obtain priceless treasures.” 

Another exciting addition is the Savage version of the Pandaemonium raid dungeon, otherwise known as Pandaemonium: Asphodelos (Savage). Players can register to enter this new dungeon experience with their Raid Finder, but you must be either a Disciple of War or Magic at Level 90, and two or more of the same job is not permitted in groupings.

To access the dungeon, “players must speak with Nemjiji in Labyrinthos (X:8.4, Y: 27.4) with a Level 90 Disciple of War or Magic after completing the quest 'Who Wards the Warders.'” Completing the Savage raid rewards an Asphodelos Coffer, which transforms into gear. 

For more details about this Savage raid or the new treasure dungeon, be sure to check out the full patch notes list

Other additions in Patch 6.05 include new items, recipes, master recipes, mounts, minions, achievements and titles, and music. Dozens of job-based adjustments regarding actions and traits have been made as well, and you can view the full list of those changes here

For more about Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, check out this New Gameplay Today segment featuring gameplay from the expansion and then read about how the MMO gained 1 million new players ahead of the Endwalker launch last month. Check out this story to learn how to get an “Eat Pizza” emote in Final Fantasy XIV after that.  

Are you excited for Patch 6.05? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalkercover

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Platform:
PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, Mac
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
The Version Of Bully 2 You&#039;ll Never Get To Play

The Version Of Bully 2 You'll Never Get To Play

Feature
The Top 10 Soulslike Games

The Top 10 Soulslike Games

Review
Deep Rock Galactic Review – Off To Work We Go

Deep Rock Galactic Review – Off To Work We Go

News
Here Are Steam&#039;s Most-Played Games Of 2021

Here Are Steam's Most-Played Games Of 2021

News
Studio Creates Petition To Remake Original Mortal Kombat Trilogy, Reportedly Received Ed Boon’s Blessing Back In 2016

Studio Creates Petition To Remake Original Mortal Kombat Trilogy, Reportedly Received Ed Boon’s Blessing Back In 2016

News
Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, and Dirt 5 Featured In January 2022 PlayStation Plus Lineup

Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, and Dirt 5 Featured In January 2022 PlayStation Plus Lineup

Review
Dirt 5 Review – An Approachable And Exciting Off-Road Racer

Dirt 5 Review – An Approachable And Exciting Off-Road Racer

Feature
What We Want From BioShock 4

What We Want From BioShock 4

GOTY 2021
Best MMO 2021 – New World

Best MMO 2021 – New World

News
Halo Infinite Player Wins More Than 100 Consecutive Free-For-All Matches

Halo Infinite Player Wins More Than 100 Consecutive Free-For-All Matches