Yes, You Can Get An 'Eat Pizza' Emote In Final Fantasy XIV

Remember when we used to order pizza delivery inside EverQuest II? Final Fantasy XIV is teaming up with GrubHub to offer a new “Eat Pizza” emote for those that use Grubhub’s delivery service from December 9 to December 15. And with all that time you spend waiting in queue to play, you’re sure to work up a powerful appetite! The first 20,000 orders that redeem the code ENDWALKER at checkout not only get the emote, but they also get free delivery on the order (up to $6).

All participants get the Eat Pizza emote on December 17th, which can then be redeemed on a Final Fantasy XIV account. You could probably get a code and give it to a friend for the holidays or something, given how this works after you order food. Even though the emote is pizza-related, you can order anything (as long as the order is over $15) for the purposes of scoring the emote code. As you may be playing Final Fantasy XIV, I’d recommend something that won’t get your controller or mouse greasy. The emote itself is sure to be the height of fashion in all those new Endwalker dungeons and raids. You can check out the full promotion details here.

Have you been playing Endwalker? Are you trying out the Reaper or the Sage? Is a pizza emote an awesome addition to the cool actions you can do in-game, a sign of the apocalypse, or just something to do between feeding your Chocobo? Let us know in the comments!