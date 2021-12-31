News

Koei Tecmo Says It Will Reveal Games That Show ‘Full Power' Of Company In 2022

by Wesley LeBlanc on Dec 31, 2021 at 11:01 AM

This year was a great one for Koei Tecmo, which was behind several releases by way of either development or publishing, but the studio is teeing up 2022 to be even better. 

First reported and translated by Twinfinite, Japanese website 4Gamer published an article about 2022 plans for local game developers, including Koei Tecmo. In it, Koei Tecmo’s entertainment division general manager, Yosuki Hayashi, says the studio will reveal several games that have been in the works for years in 2022, stating that these titles “will pave the way for the future of the company,” Twinfinite writes. 

Hayashi says the “full power of the current Koei Tecmo” will be shown in 2022 and that the year will mark the release of several games developed by the studio. As for what, Team Ninja director Fumihiko Yasuda said fans can look forward to future titles such as an action game set in the Three Kingdom era and another game that he’s actually directing. 

Finally, Fatal Frame producer Yosuke Kikuchi said that in 2022, “his team will challenge the development of something that they have never done before,” according to Twinfinite’s translation and that while it will be a long time before it’s formally announced, the studio is excited to get started. 

Perhaps 2022 will bring a new Nioh game to consoles and PC, or maybe even a new Fatal Frame, especially since the last one was released in 2015. Check out our thoughts on it in Game Informer’s Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water review and then read Game Informer’s Nioh 2 review after that. 

[Source: Twinfinite]

Are you excited about Koei Tecmo’s 2022? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Nioh 2 Remastered - The Complete Editioncover

Nioh 2 Remastered - The Complete Edition

Platform:
PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4
Release Date:
Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Watercover

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Wii U, PC
Release Date:
October 22, 2015 (Wii U), 
October 28, 2021 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Popular Content

Feature
The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

Feature
The Version Of Bully 2 You&#039;ll Never Get To Play

The Version Of Bully 2 You'll Never Get To Play

Feature
Best VR Games For Your Oculus Quest 2

Best VR Games For Your Oculus Quest 2

Feature
Horizon Forbidden West – Introducing The Mighty Slitherfang

Horizon Forbidden West – Introducing The Mighty Slitherfang

Feature
The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

Column
The Best Board Games Of 2021

The Best Board Games Of 2021

DLC
Mister Chief Joins The Fight! Here&#039;s What Is In Halo Infinite&#039;s Shop This Week

Mister Chief Joins The Fight! Here's What Is In Halo Infinite's Shop This Week

review
Analogue Pocket Review – A Retro Handheld Marvel

Analogue Pocket Review – A Retro Handheld Marvel

Column
The Best Tabletop RPG Releases Of 2021

The Best Tabletop RPG Releases Of 2021

Feature
The New Machines Of Horizon Forbidden West (That We Know So Far)

The New Machines Of Horizon Forbidden West (That We Know So Far)