New Halo Infinite Winter Contingency Event Now Live, 10 Free Rewards Up For Grabs

Halo Infinite is joining in on the winter holiday fun other live-service multiplayer games take part in each season, and similar to those, there are plenty of free rewards to earn by taking part.

Dubbed Winter Contingency, this event began yesterday, December 21, and will run until January 4. What’s more, there are ten free rewards for all players to earn, and earning them is simple: play a match of Arena or Big Team Battle. That’s it.

“Rewards will be unlocked over time, meaning they will not all be available to grab on day one,” a Halo Waypoint blog post about the event reads. “Think of Winter Contingency like your in-game Halo advent calendar: you’ll unlock one reward each day, with the event running through the morning of January 4, 2022. To be clear: While the daily rewards conclude on December 30, what this means is you’ll have several extra days to catch up on any items that you may have missed.”

For example, if you didn’t play a match yesterday, you’re one day behind, but because the event lasts until January 4, you’ll earn your final reward on December 31 (assuming you play a match every day in between now and then).

Speaking of rewards here’s what you can expect:

Day 1 : Wild Justice nameplate

: Wild Justice nameplate Day 2 : Peppermint Laughter armor coating

: Peppermint Laughter armor coating Day 3 : UA/Tatius shoulder left pad

: UA/Tatius shoulder left pad Day 4 : UA/Tatius shoulder right pad

: UA/Tatius shoulder right pad Day 5: Peppermint Laughter MA40 Assault Rifle weapon coating

Peppermint Laughter MA40 Assault Rifle weapon coating Day 6 : Snowmageddon backdrop

: Snowmageddon backdrop Day 7 : Navlogcom nameplat

: Navlogcom nameplat Day 8 : Peppermint Laughter MK50 Sidekick weapon coating

: Peppermint Laughter MK50 Sidekick weapon coating Day 9 : Myesel ammo pouch

: Myesel ammo pouch Day 10: Sunset Contessa armor coating

If you’ve already nabbed your daily reward today and need something to do, check out the official Game Informer Halo Infinite review. Then, give our breakdown of everything available in the Halo Infinite shop this week (including a very Iron Man-esque armor coating and cat ears) a look.

Are you excited about Winter Contingency? Let us know in the comments below!