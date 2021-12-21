DLC

Cat-Loving Spartans! Here's What Is In Halo Infinite's Shop This Week

by Andrew Reiner on Dec 21, 2021 at 03:06 PM

Halo Infinite's shop updates every Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT with new items that players can purchase with credits. Since the launch of the free-to-play multiplayer component, 343 Industries has done a nice job of offering up colorful items for players to purchase. The latest rotation brings a bundle that alienates dog lovers but should make cat enthusiasts feel right at home.

This week's pricey 2,000 credit bundle is called Fire and Frost and gives your Spartan the red-and-gold coloring of Iron Man. To use this armor coating you need the Yoroi and Mark V armor core. The bundle also comes with the Trash Removal stance, and Tempest of Blades emblem, nameplate, and weapon decal.

The most comical item this week is the Cat Lovers bundle that gives your Spartan helmet cat ears. You also get a faded blush armor coloring and a Tabby charm for your weapons. If you just want to look like a cat yet want to show off your love of food through the charm, the Chow Down bundle gives you a pizza slice charm, a bacon charm, and a Second Breakfast emblem, nameplate, and weapon decal.

For those of you seeking more realism, the Maltese Mayhem Weapon Set offers a variety of weapon models, such as the Critpoint Shroud design for the MK50 Sidekick. You also unlock the Maltese Mayhem weapon coloring.

Andrew Reiner
Andrew Reiner
Editor-in-Chief
From weekly trips to arcades to owning every system that hit the market since the Atari 2600, Andrew has dedicated his life to video games.
Email Twitter

