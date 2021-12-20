News

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade: Free PS5 Upgrade Available For PlayStation Plus Subscribers

by Jason Guisao on Dec 20, 2021 at 08:36 AM

Joe Juba awarded Final Fantasy VII Remake an 8.75 when it launched back in 2020 on PlayStation 4, stating, “With smart (and surprising) additions to a classic world and its inhabitants, Final Fantasy VII Remake artfully appeals to nostalgia without being bound by it.” Remake Intergrade dropped this past summer exclusively on PS5, which disappointed fans who couldn’t get their hands on the next-gen console. Nevertheless, PS Plus subscribers who redeemed the vanilla Remake through the Sony-owned game service will get a free Intergrade upgrade. What’s more, the Yuffie Intermission DLC is available at a discounted price for a limited time.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake Twitter account published a tweet that detailed the good news (see above). The post reads as follows:

“Starting this Wednesday [December 22]…PS Plus subscribers who previously redeemed Final Fantasy VII Remake via PlayStation Plus will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game. Episode Intermission, the DLC featuring Yuffie Kisaragi, will be 25% off for a limited time!”

So if you have a PlayStation 5 and own Remake through PS Plus, be on the lookout for a Remake Intergrade update later this week! Also, the Episode Intermission is totally worth your time. I reviewed Yuffie’s journey and enjoyed my time seeing Midgar through her eyes:

“Episode Intermission is brought to life by its bubbly, albeit goofy, main character. I loved how Yuffie’s personality came through in the myriad ways that she interacted with each setting – i.e., sliding down poles or flinging her shuriken at far-off mechanical switches to solve environmental puzzles. Exploration and combat are bolstered by an eclectic score that sports jazzy trumpets as well as roaring guitar riffs...I can’t wait to see how [Yuffie] fits into what’s next for Remake.”

In other Final Fantasy news, a PC port for VII Remake Intergrade was announced at The Game Awards 2021, and, more recently, Final Fantasy XIV was temporarily pulled from stores due to Endwalker congestion issues.

On
On
Off
Off
Jason Guisao
Jason Guisao
Associate Editor
Jay is a JRPG enthusiast, having clocked in thousands of hours in franchises like Final Fantasy and Monster Hunter. His latest obsession, however, is Apex Legends, a game he’s been studying and analyzing since its release.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergradecover

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Platform:
PlayStation 5, PC
Release Date:
June 10, 2021 (PlayStation 5), 
December 16, 2021 (PC)

Popular Content

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

GOTY 2021
Game Informer&#039;s Top 10 Games Of 2021

Game Informer's Top 10 Games Of 2021

Feature
The Top 10 Marvel Games Of All Time

The Top 10 Marvel Games Of All Time

Feature
The Top 10 Game Boy Games

The Top 10 Game Boy Games

News
DNF Duel Open Beta Begins Later Today

DNF Duel Open Beta Begins Later Today

Feature
Updated: All Of The Marvel And DC Superheroes In Fortnite

Updated: All Of The Marvel And DC Superheroes In Fortnite

News
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Crossing Over With Odyssey, Year Two Roadmap Revealed

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Crossing Over With Odyssey, Year Two Roadmap Revealed

News
George R.R. Martin Comments On His Elden Ring Collaboration

George R.R. Martin Comments On His Elden Ring Collaboration

feature
Why Halo Infinite Is Our 2021 Game of the Year

Why Halo Infinite Is Our 2021 Game of the Year

gamer culture
New Uncharted Movie Poster Hints At Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Connection

New Uncharted Movie Poster Hints At Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Connection