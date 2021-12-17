New Horizon Forbidden West Trailer Showcases Some Of The Machines We’ll Be Facing Off Against

Horizon Forbidden West, the much-anticipated sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn, will finally hit PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 next February and it seems PlayStation is ramping up its marketing for the game.

That’s because just over a week after a new trailer at The Game Awards 2021, Guerilla Games has released another trailer, this time giving us a better look at some of the new machines we’ll be fighting against in the game on February 18, 2022. Titled “Machines of the Forbidden West,” this trailer gives us a closer look at the armadillo-like Rollerback, the flying pterodactyl-like Sunwing, and the Slitherfang robot snake.

“In the Forbidden West, awe-inspiring machines rule the lands,” the trailer’s description reads. "These technologically advanced robots have become Earth’s dominant species and post a serious threat throughout Aloy’s mission.”

If the trailer is any indication, these three enemies showcased are found either in the more plain-like area of the West or, in the Slitherfang’s case, along the beaches of what used to be California. The trailer also reveals some new characteristics of the robot dinos. For example, the Rollerback seems capable of reattaching armor that’s been knocked off by enemies such as Aloy. Also, the Slitherfang is huge – like, really really big, and we’re totally not scared about having to fight it…totally not scared at all.

We also get another look at the Tremortusk, which has been heavily featured in previous showcases of Horizon Forbidden West. It’s the elephant-like machine we’ve seen before but in this trailer, rather than being highlighted on a beach, we see it in a snowy area.

