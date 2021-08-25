gamescom 2021

Horizon Forbidden West Gets A February Release Date

by Kimberley Wallace on Aug 25, 2021 at 02:27 PM

Aloy is back and ready for action ... on February 18, 2022! After Guerrilla Games didn't put an official release date on the title at its gameplay reveal, many fans were concerned. But as the team told us, it didn't want to announce a release date until it was sure it could hit it. Today, on Gamescom's Opening Night stream, Guerrilla Games made the official announcement for the release date of the highly anticipated sequel. You'll be able to play the action/RPG on February 18 for PS5 and PS4. Pre-orders will start next week.

The news didn't stop there, however, Guerrilla Games also revealed the patch for 60 FPS support for Horizon Zero Dawn on PS5 is live right now. Time to get reacquainted with Aloy's world before the sequel hits in a few months. 

Forbidden West picks up six months after Zero Dawn. A disease called the Red Blight is sweeping the land, and Aloy must travel westward to this mysterious frontier for answers. She'll meet new tribes, new enemies, and new machines, but she's also come across some familar faces along the way.

To find out more about the game, you can check out our interview with the developers where they dive into her new abilities and her motivations this time around. 

On
On
Off
Off
Kimberley Wallace
Kimberley Wallace
Features Editor
Kimberley is usually playing the latest RPG, sports title, or narrative-driven experience. She has also amassed more than two hundred Stanley Cups while playing as the Blackhawks in various NHL games.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Horizon Forbidden Westcover

Horizon Forbidden West

Platform:
PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4
Release Date:

Popular Content

News
Fallout TV Show Details Teased, &quot;It&#039;s Just A Gonzo, Crazy, Funny Adventure&quot;

Fallout TV Show Details Teased, "It's Just A Gonzo, Crazy, Funny Adventure"

interview
Neill Blomkamp On Getting His Ear Blown Off Shooting Halo

Neill Blomkamp On Getting His Ear Blown Off Shooting Halo

Review
Aliens: Fireteam Elite Review – In Space, No One Can Hear You Snore

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Review – In Space, No One Can Hear You Snore

Feature
On Second Thought...

Double Fine Revives Its Beloved Platformer With Psychonauts 2

Review
Psychonauts 2 Review – Well Worth The Wait

Psychonauts 2 Review – Well Worth The Wait

News
343 Considered Delaying Halo Infinite Again Instead Of Shipping Without Campaign Co-Op

343 Considered Delaying Halo Infinite Again Instead Of Shipping Without Campaign Co-Op

gamer culture
Brendan Fraser Almost Missed His Meet And Greet Because He Couldn&#039;t Put His Nintendo Switch Down

Brendan Fraser Almost Missed His Meet And Greet Because He Couldn't Put His Nintendo Switch Down

gamer culture
First Look At Netflix&#039;s Cowboy Bebop With New Set Photos, Release Date Revealed

First Look At Netflix's Cowboy Bebop With New Set Photos, Release Date Revealed

Preview
Everything We Know About NBA 2K22 So Far

Everything We Know About NBA 2K22 So Far

News
New Destiny 2 Season Of The Lost Video Shows First Look At Savathun For The Witch Queen Expansion

New Destiny 2 Season Of The Lost Video Shows First Look At Savathun For The Witch Queen Expansion