Square Enix Reveals Six Guardians Of The Galaxy Adidas Sneakers

Square Enix and Marvel have revealed a new collaboration with Adidas in the form of six new sneakers inspired by the universe’s most unlikely team.

Announced today, this collection will launch in 2022 and feature six unique shoes, each inspired by one of the Guardians. There are two based on Eidos Montreal’s take on Star-Lord, and then one for Gamora, Drax, Groot, and Rocket. However, Square Enix did not reveal the price for any of these sneakers so we’ll likely learn more sometime next year.

“A key starting point for the design of each sneaker was the unique visual cues from each of the characters – whether it’s the stitching details on Star-Lord’s leather jacket, Groot’s earthy color palette, or Drax’s unmistakeable tattoos,” Adidas senior designer James Liu said in a press release. “From there, we wanted to inlay various design discovery elements that helped further bring the story of reach character to life. Bringing it all together across the collection are unique signifiers for this original take on Guardians of the Galaxy as a Super Hero team – with matching sockliners, hang tags, labels, and packaging.”

For more information about the collaboration and how the shoes came to be, you can read Square Enix’s full interview with Liu here. As for what the shoes are, here’s what you can expect: Star-Lord Forum Hi 84, Star-Lord Forum Mid, Gamora ZX 2K Boost 2.0, Drax Ozelia, Groot NMD R1, and Rocket ZX 1K Boost. Here’s what each looks like:

