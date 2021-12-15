GTA Online's The Contract Is Live, New Details Revealed

GTA Online’s new story update, The Contract, is now live, meaning players get to partner up with Franklin to help his new business succeed by helping Dr. Dre – yes that Dr. Dre – out of a jam. Before you head off on this wild adventure, Rockstar has shared new details about what The Contract entails.

As previously revealed, you’ll be Franklin’s partner in his new business, F. Clinton and Partner, a fixer agency designed to solve celebrity problems. Your first client is Dr. Dre, who lost his phone containing unreleased music tracks. The Contract can be played entirely solo but you can also rope in friends/groups to play along should you choose.

Music is central to The Contract, which introduces a new multi-genre radio station MOTOMAMI Los Santos. The station boasts exclusive new music from artists such as Pusha T, Juicy J, Mike Dean, and more. It even features a “Dre Day” takeover hosted by DJ Pooh that features Dr. Dre's classic sounds and some special cameos.

Speaking of whom, players can visit Dr. Dre as he works on new tunes at the new Record A Studios. Or you can just hang out in the studios’ Writer’s Room with Franklin and Lamar (and the fruits of the latter’s burgeoning marijuana venture). Those who visit Record A Studios before December 22 receive a free Westside Fitted cap.

As for F. Clinton and Partner itself, the multi-floor building features amenities such as an armory and vehicle workshop. You can also accept other jobs such as high-value security contracts and dirtier off-the-record payphone hits. Completing three security contracts before December 22 nets players a one-time $200K bonus. In terms of gear and rides, The Contract also introduces the following:

New weapons:

Heavy rifle

Stun gun

Compact EMP launcher

New vehicles:

Pegassi Ignus

Lampadati Cinquemila

Pfister Astron

Dewbauchee Champion

Bravado Buffalo STX

Enus Deity

Enus Jubilee

Additionally, the last four vehicles on that list can be outfitted with mods such as machine guns, slick mines, a remote control unit (to pilot cars remotely), and even a missile lock-on jammer.

Rockstar is adding other updates to GTA Online. Expect to receive fewer phone calls, texts, and emails and alerts have been moved to the pause menu’s in-game map. Daily fees for Properties/Businesses have also been lowered. Completing Auto Shop contracts, customer deliveries, and Exotic Exports deliveries now reward LS Car Meet reputation. The Nightclub and Arcade's safe capacity has been increased as well.

The Contract is a free update for all versions of the game, but remember that tomorrow will be the final day that GTA Online will be available on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.