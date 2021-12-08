Franklin And Dr. Dre Star In The Contract, A New Story Update For GTA Online

GTA Online is getting a new story-driven adventure starring Franklin Clinton, one of Grand Theft Auto V’s three protagonists. The Contract catches up with the master of yee-yee a** haircuts and tosses Dr. Dre into the mix for what looks to be a wild adventure.

The Contract is a free update that takes place a few years after the events of GTA V. After knocking over the Union Depository, Franklin has founded his own “celebrity solutions agency”: F. Clinton and Partner. His business aims to help Vinewood’s rich and famous solve their first-world problems, and Franklin needs a partner and a major client to get it off the ground.

That partner, of course, is you, and you’re hooked up with Franklin thanks to a mutual contact: Lamar Davis, best friend, internet meme, and now aspiring cannabis entrepreneur. DJ Pooh also reaches out to Franklin to connect him to the perfect client: Dr. Dre. You see, Dre lost his phone en route to Cayo Perico, and it contains his unreleased music. The phone has fallen into the wrong hands, giving F. Clinton and Partner the perfect job to make a name for themselves.

Rockstar says the ridiculous adventure unfolds across Franklin’s old Los Santos stomping grounds to FIB offices to rowdy mansion parties. In addition to teaming with Franklin, you’ll partner with Chop the Dog and hacker Imani to recover Dr. Dre’s phone and prevent his fresh beats from being leaked to the world.

The Contract launches in GTA Online on December 15, and Rockstar promises to share more details in the coming days. The publisher is already teasing new weapons and vehicles alongside a new radio station and “first-of-their-kind” updates to existing stations. Yes, that includes exclusive new music from Dr. Dre himself. This probably explains Snoop Dogg's comment from October about Dr. Dre working on new music for "the GTA game that's coming out."

As a reminder, GTA Online is shutting down on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 on December 16.

What do you think of seeing The Contract and getting to hang with Franklin and Dr. Dre? Let us know in the comments!