System Shock Remake Launches Next Year, New Screenshots Revealed

Nightdive Studio’s remake of System Shock has been in the works for some time. First announced in 2016, the game was tentatively planned to launch this past summer but will now arrive sometime in 2022.

Unfortunately, Nightdive still hasn’t nailed down an exact release date. It did announce a publishing deal with Prime Matter to help bring the game to PC and unspecified consoles. Taking place on an abandoned space station, the first-person game tasks players with surviving a hostile AI named SHODAN and the dangerous enemies lurking aboard. The original 1994 game is widely considered a classic and a pioneer for story-driven first-person action games.

Nightdive has also released a batch of new screenshots, which you can view in the gallery below.

An updated playable PC demo for System Shock was released in February, which you can still download on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG. Nightdive bills it as the final demo before the game’s full release.

The wait continues, but some update is better than nothing (unlike the long-lost System Shock 3). In case you missed it, a live-action System Shock TV show is also in the works.