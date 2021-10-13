Live-Action System Shock Series In The Works, Will Air Exclusively On Binge

Binge, the video game-focused entertainment streaming platform that will launch in 2022, is working on a live-action adaptation of System Shock.

This adaptation will steam exclusively on Binge as a series and is being produced with help from Nightdive Studios. According to Deadline, Nightdive has owned the rights to System Shock since purchasing it from the now-defunct Looking Glass Studios in 2012.

More specifically, Nightdive Studios founder Stephen Kick and director of business development Larry Kuperman will be executive producers for the series. Allan Ungar, who directed the fan-made Uncharted short film featuring Nathan Fillion as Nathan Drake, is Binge’s chief content officer and will produce the series.

“I’ve always believed that a live-action adaptation of System Shock would be the perfect medium to retell the harrowing story of Citadel Station and its rogue AI that subjects the crew to unimaginable horror,” Kick said. “We’re very excited to see the talented team at Binge bring System Shock to life in horrifyingly real and new ways.”

Ungar told Deadline that Binge believes System Shock helped redefine what it means to play an FPS and that this series will do right by it and that genre.

As noted by Deadline, System Shock joins a lineup of other video game live-action series adaptations in the works at Binge. The platform is also working on a live-action series based on Ubisoft’s Driver.

System Shock is a 1994 game developed by Looking Glass Studios that helped pave the way for franchises like BioShock, Dishonored, and more. It’s about a rogue AI named SHODAN that essentially takes over a space station and reprograms/mutates everything aboard the station to kill you.

Nightdive Studios is working on a remake of System Shock that’s available for pre-order now. It also received a final demo earlier this year. Check out this video showcasing 20 minutes of System Shock remake gameplay to learn what to expect.

Do you think System Shock needs a live-action adaptation? What other video games would you like to see adapted for television? Let us know in the comments below!