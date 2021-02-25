System Shock Remastered Pre-Orders Go Live, Final Demo Also Available

Night Dive Studios’ System Shock Remastered has been in the works since 2016, when pre-alpha footage was shown. The original System Shock, released back in 1994, was critically acclaimed and would go on to inspire the revolutionary Bioshock franchise. System Shock follows the first-person exploits of a nameless hacker, charged with disabling a malevolent AI system named Shodan. System Shock Remastered takes this classic adventure and upgrades it with the help of cutting-edge Unreal Engine capabilities. Today, the remaster got an exciting new teaser trailer in the wake of its eventual release.

The trailer, while short, is still very evocative of its predecessor — the terrifying atmosphere and visuals are particularly apparent and Shodan’s automated, glitchy voice adds to the overall sense of dread. Melee weapons and explosives rip limbs apart and hulking automata lurk in the shadows of the space station. You can see the footage above.

In addition to the new trailer, Night Dive Studios has announced the release of the remaster's final demo which comes jam-packed with a sizable amount of new content ranging from lore-based collectibles to an updated save feature. You can read about all of the changes in the link above, but some larger tweaks include voice acting (the crew at-large and the infamous Shodan herself), more difficulty modes, and an entirely new Cyberspace level. And, since this is a demo after all, Night Dive Studios is aware that there will likely be new bugs in addition to the demo’s latest patch.

"Our development road was bumpy (to say the least) — but ultimately what you’re playing is the vision and experience we set out to create and the adversity and challenges we’ve faced along the way has only improved the final game,” reads the latest post on the System Shock website. “The team has evolved and grown considerably and we hope that the end product will meet your expectations.”

You can pre-order System Shock Remastered right now on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Store to secure free access to System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition when the remaster drops. While the details are still relatively limited, the game is slated for a Summer 2021 release.