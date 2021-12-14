News

Chocobo GP, The Final Fantasy Kart Racer, Races Into A March Release

by Wesley LeBlanc on Dec 14, 2021 at 09:28 AM

Chocobo GP is racing through the finish line in just a few months. 

More specifically, you can race as a Chocobo, your favorite Final Fantasy summon, heroes such as Terra, or someone else entirely when Chocobo GP hits Switch on March 10. That’s less than three months away so you might want to brush up on your kart racing skills soon. And if you’re looking for a great way to do that, look no further than Nintendo’s own Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, because Chocobo GP looks very, very similar in almost every regard. 

From the item boxes, err, Magicites, placed throughout the track to the track design and even the way racers drift, Chocobo GP looks very much like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Look, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is arguably the best kart racer out there so it’s not surprising to see another racer take on a similar shape. Plus, if Final Fantasy is more your franchise versus Mario or any of the others highlighted in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, then Chocobo GP might be your new favorite kart racer. 

Today’s March 10 release date news was announced in a release date trailer on the Nintendo UK YouTube channel. In it, we get more details about the game, including a brief look at its story mode, some of the characters we can expect to see, and more. We also learn that similar to other kart racers, a series will consist of four races. Although Chocobo GP has its own series ready to go at launch, players can create their own, too. 

The trailer also reveals a quick glimpse at a track we’ve not seen before – you can see it around the 1:26 minute mark and it looks like a Final Fantasy spin on Mario Kart Wii's Moo Moo Meadows. Elsewhere in the trailer, you can see the castle track previously shown in the Chocobo GP announcement trailer

Are you excited about Chocobo GP? Let us know in the comments below!

