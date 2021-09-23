Get Ready To Race As Final Fantasy Characters In Chocobo GP For Switch

Chocobo is taking a page from the Mario Kart playbook. While Chocobo is no stranger to racing, a new game called Chocobo GP, which was announced at today's Nintendo Direct, is providing a new spotlight for the Final Fantasy mascot to strut its stuff on the track.

The racing looks similar to Mario Kart, where you'll throw things like fireballs to divert the progress of your competition and use drifting to your advantage. You can also select from iconic Final Fantasy characters, from Vivi to a Moogle, as your racer and all come with a unique set of wheels. Psst. Chocobo flies on rollerblades.

To get a better idea of the shenanigans in store, you can watch the trailer above.

You can make a mad dash for the finish line in 2022.