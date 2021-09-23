News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pY9weUmUw_0

Get Ready To Race As Final Fantasy Characters In Chocobo GP For Switch

by Kimberley Wallace on Sep 23, 2021 at 05:36 PM

Chocobo is taking a page from the Mario Kart playbook. While Chocobo is no stranger to racing, a new game called Chocobo GP, which was announced at today's Nintendo Direct, is providing a new spotlight for the Final Fantasy mascot to strut its stuff on the track. 

The racing looks similar to Mario Kart, where you'll throw things like fireballs to divert the progress of your competition and use drifting to your advantage. You can also select from iconic Final Fantasy characters, from Vivi to a Moogle, as your racer and all come with a unique set of wheels. Psst. Chocobo flies on rollerblades.

To get a better idea of the shenanigans in store, you can watch the trailer above.

You can make a mad dash for the finish line in 2022.

Kimberley Wallace
Kimberley Wallace
Features Editor
Kimberley is usually playing the latest RPG, sports title, or narrative-driven experience. She has also amassed more than two hundred Stanley Cups while playing as the Blackhawks in various NHL games.
Email Twitter

