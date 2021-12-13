News

Switch Sold More Than 1 Million Units In November, Best-Selling Console In US Last Month

by Wesley LeBlanc on Dec 13, 2021 at 10:24 AM

The Nintendo Switch has been the best-selling console in the U.S. for 35 of the last 36 months, having lost to the PlayStation 5 back in September. The streak continued this November. 

Announced in a press release today, the Switch was the best-selling console in the U.S. in November after selling more than 1 million units. The press release cites the NPD Group, which regularly reports on U.S. video games sales each month, and according to the group, the Switch sold 1.13 million units last month. Of course, those 1.13 million units are split between the three variants of the console currently on the market: the Switch, the Switch Lite, and the OLED Model, which was just released in October. 

“For the important holiday-shopping week of Thanksgiving, which includes Black Friday, Nintendo Switch was also the top-selling video game console, with nearly 550,000 systems sold,” the press release reads. “With November logged in the record books, Nintendo Switch has now been the top-selling video game console for 35 out of the last 36 months.” 

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser, who recently appeared at The Game Award 2021 to accept the Best Action/Adventure Game award for Metroid Dread, says as Nintendo heads into 2022 and the sixth year of Switch, “the system continues to see strong demand” and that the company looks “forward to even more people adding Nintendo Switch to their households.” 

For more about the Switch, check out Game Informer’s Nintendo Switch OLED review and then read about how the Switch has passed 92 million units sold as of last month. Check out Game Informer’s list of the top 10 games on Switch after that. 

Did you pick up a Switch in November? Let us know how you’re enjoying it in the comments below!

