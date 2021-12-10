News

Scorn Breaks Its Silence With October 2022 Launch Window

by Marcus Stewart on Dec 10, 2021 at 04:47 PM

Scorn was one of the first games announced for the Xbox Series X/S, but we still don’t know a ton about it, and it vanished from the limelight for over a year. Developer Ebb Software has finally spoken up to remind us that Scorn is still very much happening – in fact, it’s arriving next October. 

A cryptic trailer revealed the release window but didn’t divulge any new plot or gameplay details. A new community post on the game’s Kickstarter page only offers a behind-the-scenes look at the game’s art direction. 

Ebb CEO Ljubomi Peklar issued a statement on the game, saying: 

“We’re really pleased to be able to share more news on the game and its release date. Scorn has been a real work of passion for the entire studio. The atmosphere, the journey, and the experience, we want every moment in Scorn to elicit an emotional response and feeling. It is our hope that Scorn stays with players long after they reach its ending. We’re looking forward to sharing more news and updates with our community as we move closer to launch”

So far, we know that Scorn is a first-person shooter set within a labyrinthine world heavily inspired by the art of H.R. Giger. The pulsating walls and grotesque enemies send the appropriate shivers up our spines, and we’re glad to see the project still has a pulse. The last time we saw Scorn in action was in a 14-minute gameplay demo that you can watch here.

Scorn is launching to Xbox Series X/S and PC. 

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Scorncover

Scorn

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S
Release Date:
2022

Popular Content

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

Feature
The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

Feature
The Top 10 Games On Switch

The Top 10 Games On Switch

News
Halo Infinite Release Times Are A Little Later Than Expected

Halo Infinite Release Times Are A Little Later Than Expected

Feature
Top 10 Shooters To Play Right Now

Top 10 Shooters To Play Right Now

Review
Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

Review
It Takes Two Review – The Joys And Heartbreak Of Love

It Takes Two Review – The Joys And Heartbreak Of Love

Feature
The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

gamer culture
The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Found Its Daredevil (Again)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Found Its Daredevil (Again)

News
You Can’t Replay Halo Infinite Campaign Missions, But 343 Industries Is Working On A Feature To Change That

You Can’t Replay Halo Infinite Campaign Missions, But 343 Industries Is Working On A Feature To Change That