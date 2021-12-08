Halo Infinite Campaign Released, Fixes And Known Issues Detailed In Day One Notes

Halo Infinite’s campaign is finally out, as are the day one release notes.

These notes detail install sizes, which don’t exceed 49 GB and could be much smaller if you already have multiplayer installed, and how to purchase and download the campaign if you haven’t yet already. It also lists out resolved issues, too, including the following:

Local Area Network (LAN) multiplayer is now available, but one known issue is that match settings changed in the Mode Editor still show as default. However, once a match begins, the implemented settings will go into effect.

Players with AMD Radeon RX 500 Series GPUs will no longer experience crashes as a result of having Async Compute turned on in Video Settings.

Now, if Halo Infinite is launched offline, players can connect to the internet on the main Halo Infinite menu screen.

Now, when launching in windowed mode on Steam, the window shows the correct borders.

On the “known campaign issues” front, 343 Industries has listed out what it is currently aware of and working to fix:

When you purchase the Halo Infinite Campaign in-game, there may be a delay of several minutes for purchase processing before you can actually play the game.

When playing offline or entering Campaign via Quick Resume, MJOLNIR armory customizations collected in Campaign are not unlocked in the Multiplayer Customization menu. 343 Industries says the team is working on a fix for this at the moment but there is a workaround for this: when using Quick Resume or after losing an internet connection, close and relaunch the game before collecting any MJOLNIR armory items.

Equipment upgrades cannot be purchased in the Upgrades menu while using the Linear Navigation accessibility feature.

Fast traveling while dead may cause an endless load screen. 343 Industries recommends closing Halo Infinite when this happens and reloading a prior save.

343 Industries says that “very rarely, players may be unable to progress the current mission” and that to fix this issue, players will need to restart the mission.

Head to the Halo Waypoint blog post for even more details about today's day one release notes.

