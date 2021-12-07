DLC

Flowers For Your Spartans! Here's What Is In Halo Infinite's Shop This Week

by Andrew Reiner on Dec 07, 2021 at 02:09 PM

Halo Infinite's shop updates every Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT with new items that players can purchase with credits. Since the launch of the free-to-play multiplayer component, 343 Industries has updated the shop four times. The latest rotation brings a pricey legendary bundle, as well as the goofiest item yet: a flower to fasten to your Spartans helmet.

The biggest bundle this week is the Soldier Armor Set for the Mark VII. In the bundle, you will find the epic Tac/Liberty Rig, Tahuna Sands armor coating, sleek soldier helmet design, a variety of attachments including the Mithril visor, and last but not least, the Rocket Rescue stance. This set retails for 2,000 credits, which players can purchase for $17.99.

If you don't want your Spartan to look overly serious, you can purchase the Daisy Delights bundle to add a small stuffed bear to the chest plate and a flower to the helmet. If you want to wear two flowers at once, you can swap out the bear for a yellow rose. This bundle is 1,500 credits.

And who doesn't like pickles? The final bundle called Special Delivery offers a Space Pickle charm, a gold Legend visor (which looks a lot like Master Chief's), and the Into the Breach stance. The final item offered this week is the Chibi Chieftain bundle, which adds cute decals of alien characters to your vehicles, nameplate, weapons, and armor.

 

On
On
Off
Off
Andrew Reiner
Andrew Reiner
Editor-in-Chief
From weekly trips to arcades to owning every system that hit the market since the Atari 2600, Andrew has dedicated his life to video games.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Halo Infinitecover

Halo Infinite

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Review
Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

Feature
The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

gamer culture
The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Found Its Daredevil (Again)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Found Its Daredevil (Again)

guide
The Best Halo Infinite Multiplayer Tips I&#039;ve Learned From Watching TikTok

The Best Halo Infinite Multiplayer Tips I've Learned From Watching TikTok

News
Halo Infinite Release Times Are A Little Later Than Expected

Halo Infinite Release Times Are A Little Later Than Expected

News
Sony Vice President Fired After Getting Caught In Alleged Pedophile Sting

Sony Vice President Fired After Getting Caught In Alleged Pedophile Sting

News
PlayStation Working On Xbox Game Pass Competitor With Three Tiers Of Service, New Report Reveals

PlayStation Working On Xbox Game Pass Competitor With Three Tiers Of Service, New Report Reveals

DLC
Flowers For Your Spartans! Here&#039;s What Is In Halo Infinite&#039;s Shop This Week

Flowers For Your Spartans! Here's What Is In Halo Infinite's Shop This Week

News
Aftermath Is A New Survival Horror Game Pitting Players Against An Alien Invasion

Aftermath Is A New Survival Horror Game Pitting Players Against An Alien Invasion

News
UPDATE: Raven Software Lays Off Members Of Its QA Team

UPDATE: Raven Software Lays Off Members Of Its QA Team