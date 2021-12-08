Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gets File Size Trimming Next Week, Requires Full Re-Download

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is getting quite a bit smaller with a new update next week. Not content-wise, that's all staying put, but rather the file size of the game will shrink on all platforms thanks to a data restructure.



Title Update 1.4.1 "consolidates the game files, resulting in a smaller overall game size on all platforms," significantly reducing the space needed to have Valhalla installed. Xbox Series X is the big winner here, clocking in with a massive 44GB footprint reduction to the game. A post from the developers on Ubisoft's forums runs down the numbers for each platform, including the update's download size and overall space savings achieved.

Not only will your hard drive or SSD have some spare room after the 1.4.1., Valhalla will feature "faster loading screen times, improved world data streaming, and overall runtime performance" compared to previous versions.

If you notice that the download sizes are huge, they are! This update requires the full base game to be redownloaded, so plan accordingly to not unexpectedly fly over your data cap. Your DLC, luckily, will not factor into the updating process.

Here's the data straight from Ubisoft's forum post:

Download size from 1.4.0 to 1.4.1:

PC ~78 GB

PS4 ~67 GB

PS5 ~40 GB

X1 ~62 GB

XS ~71 GB

Disc space used after installing 1.4.1:

PC ~77 GB

PS4 ~75 GB

PS5 ~77 GB

X1 ~63 GB

XS ~72 GB

Disc space saved after rebase:

PC ~34 GB

PS4 ~30 GB

PS5 ~13 GB

X1 ~30 GB

XS ~44 GB

It's a little strange to see a complete data restructure pushed to a game that's been available for a year, but it's also a welcome sight with the ballooning sizes of games. Potentially shrinking a game by a third of its size is a commendable feat, and one I hope is considered much earlier in the development process for future games.

Will you be redownloading AC Valhalla to check out this new update next week? I guess you may not have a choice if you want to play the game with any online connectivity. But let us know in the comments anyway!