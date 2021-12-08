News

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gets File Size Trimming Next Week, Requires Full Re-Download

by John Carson on Dec 08, 2021 at 05:00 PM

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is getting quite a bit smaller with a new update next week. Not content-wise, that's all staying put, but rather the file size of the game will shrink on all platforms thanks to a data restructure. 

Title Update 1.4.1 "consolidates the game files, resulting in a smaller overall game size on all platforms," significantly reducing the space needed to have Valhalla installed. Xbox Series X is the big winner here, clocking in with a massive 44GB footprint reduction to the game. A post from the developers on Ubisoft's forums runs down the numbers for each platform, including the update's download size and overall space savings achieved.

Not only will your hard drive or SSD have some spare room after the 1.4.1., Valhalla will feature "faster loading screen times, improved world data streaming, and overall runtime performance" compared to previous versions. 

If you notice that the download sizes are huge, they are! This update requires the full base game to be redownloaded, so plan accordingly to not unexpectedly fly over your data cap. Your DLC, luckily, will not factor into the updating process.

Here's the data straight from Ubisoft's forum post:

Download size from 1.4.0 to 1.4.1:

  • PC ~78 GB
  • PS4 ~67 GB
  • PS5 ~40 GB
  • X1 ~62 GB
  • XS ~71 GB

Disc space used after installing 1.4.1:

  • PC ~77 GB
  • PS4 ~75 GB
  • PS5 ~77 GB
  • X1 ~63 GB
  • XS ~72 GB

Disc space saved after rebase:

  • PC ~34 GB
  • PS4 ~30 GB
  • PS5 ~13 GB
  • X1 ~30 GB
  • XS ~44 GB

It's a little strange to see a complete data restructure pushed to a game that's been available for a year, but it's also a welcome sight with the ballooning sizes of games. Potentially shrinking a game by a third of its size is a commendable feat, and one I hope is considered much earlier in the development process for future games.

Will you be redownloading AC Valhalla to check out this new update next week? I guess you may not have a choice if you want to play the game with any online connectivity. But let us know in the comments anyway!

On
On
Off
Off
John Carson
John Carson
Associate Editor
John likes to think of himself as a gaming Jack-of-all-trades. He'll give any game a shot just to know what it is. In his free time he can likely be found shuffling up Magic cards or trudging through an RPG.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Assassin&#039;s Creed Valhallacover

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC
Release Date:
November 10, 2020 (Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC), 
November 12, 2020 (PlayStation 5)

Popular Content

Feature
The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

Feature
The Top 10 Games On Switch

The Top 10 Games On Switch

News
Halo Infinite Release Times Are A Little Later Than Expected

Halo Infinite Release Times Are A Little Later Than Expected

Review
Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

Feature
The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

gamer culture
The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Found Its Daredevil (Again)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Found Its Daredevil (Again)

News
You Can’t Replay Halo Infinite Campaign Missions, But 343 Industries Is Working On A Feature To Change That

You Can’t Replay Halo Infinite Campaign Missions, But 343 Industries Is Working On A Feature To Change That

News
Sony Vice President Fired After Getting Caught In Alleged Pedophile Sting

Sony Vice President Fired After Getting Caught In Alleged Pedophile Sting

DLC
Flowers For Your Spartans! Here&#039;s What Is In Halo Infinite&#039;s Shop This Week

Flowers For Your Spartans! Here's What Is In Halo Infinite's Shop This Week

News
UPDATE: Raven Software Lays Off Members Of Its QA Team

UPDATE: Raven Software Lays Off Members Of Its QA Team