News

A Quiet Place Video Game Announced For 2022

by Marcus Stewart on Oct 26, 2021 at 10:42 AM

A video game based on the hit horror film franchise, A Quiet Place, is in the works. The upcoming title comes from Saber Interactive and Illogika and is coming sometime in 2022.

If you're unfamiliar with the movies, they're set in a post-apocalyptic Earth overtaken by blind yet powerful monsters that are highly sensitive to sound. The creatures have wiped out most of humanity and viciously hunt anything that generates noise, so survivors have adapted by living in complete silence. Precautions include maintaining isolation from other humans and using sign language to communicate. A Quiet Place hit theaters in 2018, and its sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, premiered in May of this year, both to critical acclaim. 

A Quiet Place (the game) takes place in the same universe as the films but tells an original story. Style-wise, it's a single-player story-driven horror adventure, but neither Saber nor Illogika has revealed more than that. However, the companies promise to share more information later this year, hopefully including what platforms the game will appear on. 

Illogika serves as the developer on the project and has assisted on various titles such as Cuphead, Hyper Scape, Spiritfarer, and Session. The Montreal-based studio consists of veteran ex-Ubisoft talent from the Rainbox Six and Far Cry franchises.

Are you a fan of the A Quiet Place films, and what would you like to see in the video game adaptation? Let us know in the comments!

