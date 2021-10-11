News
getting started in monster hunter rise

Monster Hunter Rise On PC Won't Have Cross Save Or Crossplay With Switch

by John Carson on Oct 11, 2021 at 04:37 PM

With a port of Monster Hunter Rise hitting PCs via Steam in January, fans of the game had questions about two big features when switching to this enhanced version: will there be cross-save or crossplay with the original title on Switch? Capcom ripped the bandaid off and let us down gently in a tweet today.

“We’ve heard your requests for Cross-Save / Cross-Play for #MHRise & #Sunbreak, but unfortunately, after looking into it throughout the development process, we found we are unable to implement it this time. As always, we appreciate your continued feedback and support.”

According to the developers, it looks like the dream of cross-save and crossplay for Monster Hunter is still not yet realized. In a game where players spend hundreds of hours building an arsenal of weapons and a hunter’s chest full of armor and equipment, it’s understandably discouraging that those who want to play on PC will have to start fresh.

On the other hand, kudos to the developers for coming out early and tackling the questions head-on. At the very least, Capcom is aware these features are important to the Monster Hunter player base. That kind of awareness and acknowledgment can lead to progress in subsequent games.

Monster Hunter Rise will be released on PC in a few short months, slated for January 12, 2022. A demo for this beefed-up Rise goes live on Steam this Wednesday. Both the Switch and PC versions of Rise are set to receive a massive DLC expansion in summer 2022 titled Sunbreak, complete with new monsters, fresh areas to explore, and Master Rank quests.

Are you going to be checking out Monster Hunter Rise on PC? Or are you going to stay on Switch, where your current collection of gear is located? Let us know how you’ll be hunting in the comments below!

Products In This Article

Monster Hunter Risecover

Monster Hunter Rise

Platform:
Switch, PC
Release Date:
March 26, 2021 (Switch), 
January 12, 2022 (PC)

