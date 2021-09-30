News

Monster Hunter Rise Comes To Steam In January With New Features And Enhancements

by Marcus Stewart on Sep 30, 2021 at 09:00 AM

Monster Hunter Rise finally rides to PC via Steam on January 12. The port takes advantage of its powerful new home with a host of graphical and performance improvements to make it the best version of the best-selling Switch title.

Rise on PC features 4K resolution graphics, an ultrawide display option, and an improved framerate. Gameplay has been optimized for mouse and keyboard and even includes voice chat, making multiplayer sessions a lot more sociable. The PC port also bundles every piece of DLC to have arrived on the Switch version up to the end of November, which would include collaboration goodies such as the upcoming Ghost ‘N Goblins event.

Don’t want to wait until January? Capcom announced a Steam demo for the game launches on October 13, giving PC-centric Monster Hunter fans a chance to test drive Rise on their powerful rigs. 

Have you been holding out for Monster Hunter Rise on PC? Are you a Switch player planning to double-dip? Let us know in the comments! 

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Monster Hunter Risecover

Monster Hunter Rise

Platform:
Switch, PC
Release Date:
March 26, 2021 (Switch), 
January 12, 2022 (PC)

Popular Content

Feature
Every Playable Character In Marvel&#039;s Avengers

Every Playable Character In Marvel's Avengers

feature
Should You Play New World? First Impressions From The Frontier

Should You Play New World? First Impressions From The Frontier

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

Feature
Which Horror Game Should You Play This Halloween?

Which Horror Game Should You Play This Halloween?

News
Xbox Games With Gold October 2021 Free Games Revealed

Xbox Games With Gold October 2021 Free Games Revealed

News
New Dead By Daylight Survivor Is A Witch

New Dead By Daylight Survivor Is A Witch

News
Activision Blizzard And EEOC Reach Agreement To Settle Lawsuit For $18 Million

Activision Blizzard And EEOC Reach Agreement To Settle Lawsuit For $18 Million

News
Genshin Impact Celebrates Its First Anniversary

Genshin Impact Celebrates Its First Anniversary

Feature
Astria Ascending’s Beauty Is Only Skin-Deep

Astria Ascending’s Beauty Is Only Skin-Deep

News
Horizon Forbidden West’s Aloy Is More Dynamic And Life-Like Than Ever Before

Horizon Forbidden West’s Aloy Is More Dynamic And Life-Like Than Ever Before