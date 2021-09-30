Monster Hunter Rise Comes To Steam In January With New Features And Enhancements

Monster Hunter Rise finally rides to PC via Steam on January 12. The port takes advantage of its powerful new home with a host of graphical and performance improvements to make it the best version of the best-selling Switch title.

Rise on PC features 4K resolution graphics, an ultrawide display option, and an improved framerate. Gameplay has been optimized for mouse and keyboard and even includes voice chat, making multiplayer sessions a lot more sociable. The PC port also bundles every piece of DLC to have arrived on the Switch version up to the end of November, which would include collaboration goodies such as the upcoming Ghost ‘N Goblins event.

Don’t want to wait until January? Capcom announced a Steam demo for the game launches on October 13, giving PC-centric Monster Hunter fans a chance to test drive Rise on their powerful rigs.

