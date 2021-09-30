Monster Hunter Rise Is Getting Big Doses Of Ghost 'N Goblins And Sonic The Hedgehog

Monster Hunter Rise is about to get spookier before going supersonic. Capcom announced during its Tokyo Game Show Monster Hunter Spotlight that two new collaborations are in the works, first with Ghost ‘N Goblins: Resurrection and then Sonic the Hedgehog.

On October 29, hunters will soon have the materials to create layered armor based on Ghost ‘N Goblin’s hero, Arthur. Besides making your hunter resemble the chivalrous knight, the special event features music from the game, including the classic theme song.

Sometime after that, Sonic the Hedgehog celebrates its 30th anniversary in style by crossing over into Monster Hunter. While it’s not the first time the two franchises have collided – a similar collaboration took place in Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate – Capcom promises this mash-up will be even grander. However, it didn’t have any details to share regarding what the collaboration entails.

These collaborations join previous crossovers such as Street Fighter and Mega Man and won’t be the only updates hitting the game. Rise’s first major expansion, Sunbreak, was recently announced and launches in 2022.