News
    &bnsp;
6273050361001

Mega Man's Rush Springs Into Monster Hunter Rise Next Week

by John Carson on Sep 17, 2021 at 04:00 PM

Capcom continues to collaborate within its internal brands, bringing another skin to Monster Hunter Rise. This time Mega Man 11 is the crossover title, offering a new Palamute layered armor featuring Rush. This robotic dog might be my favorite outside addition to the game yet! Check out Rush in action in the trailer below.

Monster Hunter’s dev team isn’t just slapping skins on characters and calling it a day. Putting the Rush armor on your Palamute transforms it into Mega Man’s canine companion, complete with the special moves for which he’s famous. Sprinting while riding on a Rush Palamute makes the dog levitate, turning his hind legs into rocket-propelled engines. Likewise, jumping off from him enables a spring animation, just like if Rush were helping Mega Man leap to a high platform. Hunters can even customize his color to make their personalized version of Rush.

These kinds of loving details make what could be a lackluster skin something I’m definitely going to acquire when it releases. Other recent Capcom collaborations include tie-ins with Monster Hunter Stories 2 (which you can read my review of here), Street Fighter’s Akuma, and Amaterasu from the whimsical Okami. At least one more Capcom crossover is scheduled for release this fall, but you can get your hands on Rush on September 24. Happy hunting!

On
On
Off
Off
John Carson
John Carson
Associate Editor
John likes to think of himself as a gaming Jack-of-all-trades. He'll give any game a shot just to know what it is. In his free time he can likely be found shuffling up Magic cards or trudging through an RPG.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Monster Hunter Risecover

Monster Hunter Rise

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
The Top 10 Marvel Games Of All Time

The Top 10 Marvel Games Of All Time

Review
Deathloop Review – The Joys Of Death And Dying

Deathloop Review – The Joys Of Death And Dying

Feature
Game Informer&#039;s Top Scoring Reviews Of 2021

Game Informer's Top Scoring Reviews Of 2021

gamer culture
Breath Of The Wild Spicy Pepper Trick Discovered Years Later

Breath Of The Wild Spicy Pepper Trick Discovered Years Later

interview
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Q&amp;A With Ludocity CEO Joel Nyström

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Q&A With Ludocity CEO Joel Nyström

Feature
Malignant’s Monster Would Be A Great Dead By Daylight Killer

Malignant’s Monster Would Be A Great Dead By Daylight Killer

Review
Eastward Review – Pixel Paradise

Eastward Review – Pixel Paradise

News
Yoko Taro’s Next Game Is A Tabletop RPG

Yoko Taro’s Next Game Is A Tabletop RPG

Review
Lost Judgment Review – Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge

Lost Judgment Review – Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge

Preview
Everything We Know About Kena: Bridge Of Spirits

Everything We Know About Kena: Bridge Of Spirits