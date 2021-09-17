Mega Man's Rush Springs Into Monster Hunter Rise Next Week

Capcom continues to collaborate within its internal brands, bringing another skin to Monster Hunter Rise. This time Mega Man 11 is the crossover title, offering a new Palamute layered armor featuring Rush. This robotic dog might be my favorite outside addition to the game yet! Check out Rush in action in the trailer below.

Monster Hunter’s dev team isn’t just slapping skins on characters and calling it a day. Putting the Rush armor on your Palamute transforms it into Mega Man’s canine companion, complete with the special moves for which he’s famous. Sprinting while riding on a Rush Palamute makes the dog levitate, turning his hind legs into rocket-propelled engines. Likewise, jumping off from him enables a spring animation, just like if Rush were helping Mega Man leap to a high platform. Hunters can even customize his color to make their personalized version of Rush.

These kinds of loving details make what could be a lackluster skin something I’m definitely going to acquire when it releases. Other recent Capcom collaborations include tie-ins with Monster Hunter Stories 2 (which you can read my review of here), Street Fighter’s Akuma, and Amaterasu from the whimsical Okami. At least one more Capcom crossover is scheduled for release this fall, but you can get your hands on Rush on September 24. Happy hunting!