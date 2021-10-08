News
Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games Adding Special Gear To GTA Online In Honor Of Grand Theft Auto 3’s 20th Anniversary

by Wesley LeBlanc on Oct 08, 2021 at 10:33 AM

Rockstar Games announced Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition today, which features remasters of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. The company also announced that to celebrate the 20th anniversary of GTA 3, commemorative gear will be added to Grand Theft Auto Online this Fall.

Rockstar says throughout upcoming events hitting GTA Online this Fall, players will be able to earn and purchase special gear such as commemorative clothing and liveries. 

“We’ll have more details on how to acquire these in the weeks ahead as part of our ongoing events in GTA Online,” a press release from Rockstar reads. “This month’s GTA Online events will have some special surprises – including the possibility of some unusual activity occurring in and around Southern San Andreas.” 

It seems Rockstar will begin doling out the classic GTA fun through GTA Online before The Definitive Edition is released on modern consoles and PC. 

Elsewhere in today’s GTA Online news, Rockstar alluded to what’s coming later this year. 

“And later this year, get ready to go on an exciting new adventure in GTA Online as some well-known contacts and familiar friends need your help in expanding their ‘legit business’ – with many more surprises soon to be revealed.” 

For more about Grand Theft Auto, read about how GTA V and GTA Online are coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S next year, and then check out this story about how GTA V will run at 4K and 60 FPS on those consoles. Read our thoughts on the latest entry in the series in Game Informer’s Grand Theft Auto V review after that.

Are you excited about what’s to come in GTA Online? How do you feel about the trilogy remaster? Let us know in the comments below!

[Source: Rockstar Games]

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Editioncover

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, Android
Release Date:
2021 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC), 
2022 (iOS, Android)

Popular Content

Feature
Ranking Every Far Cry Game

Ranking Every Far Cry Game

Review
Far Cry 6 Review – The Spark That Ignites The Fire

Far Cry 6 Review – The Spark That Ignites The Fire

Feature
Top 10 Metroidvanias To Play Right Now

Top 10 Metroidvanias To Play Right Now

Review
Metroid Dread Review – Astro Dreadnought

Metroid Dread Review – Astro Dreadnought

Review
Alan Wake Remastered Review – Still One Of The Best Stories In Games

Alan Wake Remastered Review – Still One Of The Best Stories In Games

Preview
Exclusive Look At New Shin Megami Tensei V Designs For Mara, Kaya-no-hime, And More

Exclusive Look At New Shin Megami Tensei V Designs For Mara, Kaya-no-hime, And More

review in progress
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – Review In Progress

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – Review In Progress

cover reveal
Cover Reveal – Saints Row

Cover Reveal – Saints Row

feedback requested
Ask Us Anything: Submit Your Questions For Our Next Issue

Ask Us Anything: Submit Your Questions For Our Next Issue

News
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy, A Remastered Collection Of GTA 3, Vice City, And San Andreas, Launches This Year

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy, A Remastered Collection Of GTA 3, Vice City, And San Andreas, Launches This Year