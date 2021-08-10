News

GTA 5 On PS5 Will Run At 4K And 60 FPS

by Liana Ruppert on Aug 10, 2021 at 09:03 AM

Rockstar Games already told Grand Theft Auto fans earlier this Summer about its next-gen upgrades planned for GTA V, but it looks like PlayStation Germany had just one more thing to add. According to a recent blog post from the German arm of PlayStation, GTA 5 on PS5 will run at a 4K and 60 FPS setting. 

The expanded GTA 5 experience on PS5 aims to make buying this game for the 100th time just a little more reasonable, including making significant tweaks to the way it looks and plays. This includes a "smooth 60 FPS" experience, according to PlayStation Germany, as well as a "crisp 4K resolution." The automatic Google translate option on Chrome struggled with the translation just a little bit, making the enhancements almost hilariously sound like a threat: "You've never seen the criminal metropolis Los Santos so beautiful when the skyline shines thanks to a bold graphic update in crisp 4K, and you make the city extremely smooth and unsafe thanks to a smooth 60 FPS." Because everything in this world should be "smooth and unsafe," to be perfectly honest. 

Regardless of the unsafe enhancements, Grand Theft Auto 5 continues to be one of the biggest games on the market, with a standard set for concurrent players regarding its active community. With numerous generational releases and no word yet on the sixth installment of the series, these GTA updates are what we have to cling to until we know more. That, and whenever Rockstar decides to share what the heck is going on with the Bully franchise

If comments are still showing as disabled, a site update is happening on our side that has caused a temporary takedown. We hope to have them back up and running soon so our community can go back to sharing their thoughts with us about everything gaming-related! 

[Source: PlayStation Germany]

Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Grand Theft Auto Vcover

Grand Theft Auto V

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PC
Release Date:
September 17, 2013 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360), 
November 18, 2014 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One), 
April 14, 2015 (PC), 
November 11, 2021 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)

