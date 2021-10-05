News

Doom Slayer Makes Smash Bros Ultimate Debut As Mii Fighter DLC

by John Carson on Oct 05, 2021 at 10:23 AM

Nintendo has finally done it. It’s brought the Smash Brothers Ultimate party to a close with the reveal and release of the final Smash character, Sora. And with his reveal comes a new set of Mii Fighter costumes to be released alongside the much-requested Kingdom Hearts protagonist in a couple of weeks.

Talk about requested characters; the Doom Slayer (!!!!) is making his way into Smash by way of an upcoming Mii Gunner costume. Players can rip and tear through the cast of Smash Ultimate with this incredible space marine getup.

 

Splatoon is also getting some more love with a pair of headwear for any of your Mii characters to wear. One is a wig that’ll make a Mii look like an Octoling, while the other hat features the likeness of everyone’s favorite Turf War cat referee and one of two remaining mammals on the planet (for now) Judd.

All three of these final Mii Fighter costumes will be available on October 18 and will cost $0.75 USD for each piece. That day will also see the release of Sora, who is bringing his Keyblade to the battle. You can learn all about his inclusion to the roster here.

What are your thoughts on this last set of Mii costumes for Smash Ultimate? Are you going to lay in some family-friendly brutality as the Doomguy, or would you rather sport the new Splatoon gear? Let us know in the comments!

On
On
Off
Off
John Carson
John Carson
Associate Editor
John likes to think of himself as a gaming Jack-of-all-trades. He'll give any game a shot just to know what it is. In his free time he can likely be found shuffling up Magic cards or trudging through an RPG.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Super Smash Bros. Ultimatecover

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:

