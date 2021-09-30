News
Rosario Dawson Joins The Cast Of Dying Light 2 Stay Human

by John Carson on Sep 30, 2021 at 02:25 PM

Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s release early next year is creeping ever closer, and every month that passes, we get more details about the game through developer Techland’s Dying 2 Know video series. In today’s episode, we get a closer look at parts of The City players will traverse, and a peek at recording the score at Abby Road Studios. But Techland left one surprise at the end of the video, introducing an important new character in Dying Light 2.

Lawan is that new character played by the one and only Rosario Dawson (The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, Daredevil, Sin City). Dawson describes Lawan as “a warrior of sorts. A very tough woman who is fighting her past and looking to seek revenge on the people who wronged her.”

Piotr Mostowski, a writer on the game, goes into a little more detail on Lawan. He says she’s a character important to the plot, but the team wanted her to be more than that. Mostowski says Techland wants Lawan to be “a real person. With her own goals, own motivations, and her own opinions as well.” Depending on how your character interacts with Lawan will affect whether she can become your best friend, mortal enemy, or anywhere in between.

Check out the new episode of Dying 2 Know above for more information on the game's development, including looks at the art and music of the game. Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch (via cloud streaming), and PC on February 4, 2022. 

John Carson
John Carson
Associate Editor
John likes to think of himself as a gaming Jack-of-all-trades. He'll give any game a shot just to know what it is. In his free time he can likely be found shuffling up Magic cards or trudging through an RPG.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Dying Light 2 Stay Humancover

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

