News

The Last Of Us Creator Gives First Look At Joel And Ellie In HBO TV Show

by Jason Guisao on Sep 27, 2021 at 07:37 AM

The Last of Us Day (also known as Outbreak Day) kicked off over the weekend. Like celebrations from previous years, fans of the acclaimed Naughty Dog franchise were anticipating exciting new announcements. Consequently, The Last of Us creative director/writer Neil Druckmann took to Twitter to talk about the upcoming HBO adaptation of the game(s). And, in doing so, he’s given us our first on-set look at the TV show. 

Druckmann’s tweet reads as follows: “When I first saw them on set in full costume, I was like: ‘Hooooooly sh*t! It’s Joel and Ellie!’ The HBO adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us is full steam ahead! Can’t wait to show you more (from all of our projects!)!”

The teaser image shows Joel and Ellie looking out at the remains of a crashed plane in an open field. Joel dons his classic button-up while Ellie trades her in-game t-shirt for a red hoodie. Wait awaits them beyond their vantage point of relative safety remains to be seen, but it’s safe to assume that the plane will be crawling with infected. God of War: Ragnarok writer Alanah Pearce perfectly voiced  the buzz surrounding the pic in the tweet’s replies, “I have never been so hyped to see the backs of two people before in my life.” 

In an interview earlier this year, Druckmann explained that the HBO team is more interested in staying true to the core of the game series as opposed to focusing on minor details like character apparel:

“We talked at length that season 1 of The Last of Us series is going to be the first game,” Druckmann stated. “As far as the superficial things, like should a character wear the same plaid shirt or the same red shirt? They might or might not appear in it; that’s way less important to us than getting the core of who these people are and the core of their journey. Things sometimes stay pretty close. It’s funny to see my dialogue there from the games in HBO scripts. And sometimes they deviate greatly to much better effect because we are dealing with a different medium.”

HBO’s The Last of Us is bolstered by a star-studded cast and crew, including Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones), Anna Torv (Mindhunter), Nico Parker (Dumbo), Merle Dandridge (The Last Of Us video games), and Gabriel Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate). Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann are helming the show.

Are you excited to finally see Joel and Ellie’s real-life counterparts?

On
On
Off
Off
Jason Guisao
Jason Guisao
Associate Editor
Jay is a JRPG enthusiast, having clocked in thousands of hours in franchises like Final Fantasy and Monster Hunter. His latest obsession, however, is Apex Legends, a game he’s been studying and analyzing since its release.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

The Last of Us Remastered Editioncover

The Last of Us Remastered Edition

Platform:
PlayStation 4
Release Date:
The Last of Us Part IIcover

The Last of Us Part II

Platform:
PlayStation 4
Release Date:

Popular Content

Review
Diablo II: Resurrected Review - Memories Made Real

Diablo II: Resurrected Review - Memories Made Real

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

opinion
Death Stranding Is Best Played Offline

Death Stranding Is Best Played Offline

gamer culture
Marvel&#039;s &quot;What If...?&quot; Is Getting 11 Funko Pops, Including Several Zombies

Marvel's "What If...?" Is Getting 11 Funko Pops, Including Several Zombies

Feature
Top 10 Action Games To Play Right Now

Top 10 Action Games To Play Right Now

opinion
Nintendo Has An Exciting 2022 Planned

Nintendo Has An Exciting 2022 Planned

Feature
Mario’s Film Folly: The True Story Behind Hollywood’s Biggest Gaming Blunder

Mario’s Film Folly: The True Story Behind Hollywood’s Biggest Gaming Blunder

impressions
Death Stranding Director&#039;s Cut Is Worth Another Trek Across America

Death Stranding Director's Cut Is Worth Another Trek Across America

impressions
Should You Play Castlevania: Grimoire Of Souls?

Should You Play Castlevania: Grimoire Of Souls?

Review
Sable Review – Captivating Gameplay Behind A Beautiful Mask

Sable Review – Captivating Gameplay Behind A Beautiful Mask