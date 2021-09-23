News

The Intitiative Teams Up With Crystal Dynamics For Perfect Dark

by John Carson on Sep 23, 2021 at 08:15 PM

The Initiative, Microsoft’s studio developing the new Perfect Dark, has announced a new partnership with another big studio outside its parent company’s umbrella. In a tweet this evening, it was revealed that The Initiative has enlisted the services of Crystal Dynamics to work on this new iteration of the classic Rare shooter.

“Perfect Dark update! We are partnering with Crystal Dynamics, the world class team behind character-driven games such as Tomb Raider, to bring this first-person spy thriller to a new generation,” reads the announcement tweet from The Initiative’s account. Why The Initiative has brought Crystal Dynamics on board to help with developing Perfect Dark is unknown outside of this brief statement in a second tweet, saying, “The teams couldn’t pass up a chance to work together. We’re still early in development, but incredibly excited to use this unique opportunity to deliver on the vision for Perfect Dark!”

Crystal Dynamics is best known in recent years for its successful reboot of the Tomb Raider franchise, bringing a grittier, survivalist feel to Lara Croft and her adventures. Of course, Crystal Dynamics also released last year’s Marvel’s Avengers, which continues to receive free updates like the recent War for Wakanda expansion.

We’ll await more news on what role Crystal Dynamics will play in the development of Perfect Dark with bated breath. In the meantime, check out the game’s announce trailer, which was first shown at The Game Awards last year. Perfect Dark currently does not have a release window, but expect it to release on Xbox consoles and PC when it does launch.

What do you think Crystal Dynamics best brings to the table for Perfect Dark? Does this partnership intrigue you at all? Let’s chat about it in the comments.

On
On
Off
Off
John Carson
John Carson
Associate Editor
John likes to think of himself as a gaming Jack-of-all-trades. He'll give any game a shot just to know what it is. In his free time he can likely be found shuffling up Magic cards or trudging through an RPG.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Perfect Darkcover

Perfect Dark

Platform:
Xbox 360

Popular Content

Feature
The Top 25 Diamond and Pearl Pokémon

The Top 25 Diamond and Pearl Pokémon

Review
Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Review – One Of The Best Adventures Of The Year

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Review – One Of The Best Adventures Of The Year

Review
Diablo II: Resurrected Review - Memories Made Real

Diablo II: Resurrected Review - Memories Made Real

Preview
How Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Changes The Borderlands Game

How Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Changes The Borderlands Game

gamer culture
Marvel&#039;s &quot;What If...?&quot; Is Getting 11 Funko Pops, Including Several Zombies

Marvel's "What If...?" Is Getting 11 Funko Pops, Including Several Zombies

Feature
Top 10 Action Games To Play Right Now

Top 10 Action Games To Play Right Now

News
The First Persona 25th Anniversary Reveal Video Showcases Anime, Concerts, And Next Stream Date

The First Persona 25th Anniversary Reveal Video Showcases Anime, Concerts, And Next Stream Date

Review
NBA 2K22 Review – Minor But Compelling Roster Additions

NBA 2K22 Review – Minor But Compelling Roster Additions

Feature
Game Informer&#039;s Most Anticipated Holiday 2021 Games

Game Informer's Most Anticipated Holiday 2021 Games

News
New Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Trailers Reveal Dynamic Photo Mode, Physical Deluxe Edition Announced

New Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Trailers Reveal Dynamic Photo Mode, Physical Deluxe Edition Announced