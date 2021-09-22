News

A September Nintendo Direct Has Been Announced For Tomorrow

by John Carson on Sep 22, 2021 at 09:42 AM

Those asking whether Nintendo will be holding a Direct video presentation during the month of September have been answered by the house of Mario itself with an emphatic “Yes!” Tomorrow September 23, at 3 p.m. Pacific, Nintendo will show off roughly 40 minutes of gaming goodness.

The tweet announcing the Nintendo Direct points out the presentation will “mainly focus on [Nintendo Switch] games launching this winter.” We already know about fall games like October releases Metroid Dread and Mario Party Superstars, but don’t be surprised if those are touched on. Getting further into what some could consider “winter” (but is more late fall/holiday), Shin Megami Tensei V, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl, and Advance Wars 1+2 Re-boot Camp all have launch dates in November and early December.

Nintendo’s lineup is plenty strong, but there are also all of the third-party games coming out over the next few months and beyond. What’s missing is that tentpole game for the holiday season. Nintendo does have a shiny new model of Switch to sell, after all. Metroid Dread could very well be that title, but we are firmly within Zelda’s 35th-anniversary celebration. Could we see something that will tide us over between the releases of Skyward Sword HD and next year’s sequel to Breath of the Wild? We’ll definitely know more after the Direct tomorrow.

What are you hoping to see unveiled during tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct? Are you hoping to see the final Smash Ultimate character reveal? Will your fingers be crossed for a revival of Custom Robo like mine are? Please give us your predictions in the comments below, and make sure to watch our site tomorrow afternoon for news coming out of the presentation!

John Carson
John Carson
