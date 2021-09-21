You Can Grab Kena: Bridge of Spirits Costumes In Fall Guys This Week

Kena: Bridge of Spirits launched today, and it turns out that it’s pretty darn good. If you’re a Fall Guys fan with Kena-fever, you can express that love by snagging a pair of costumes themed after the whimsical adventure.

Beginning today through September 23, you can purchase a Rot costume, making your jellybean competitor resemble the tiny companions who assist Kena on her journey. Then on September 24, a costume for Kena herself becomes available until the 26. Upper and lower costume parts for both outfits will set you back five crowns each. That means you’ll need to spend ten crowns to complete one set and 20 to grab both.

If you haven’t been keeping up with Fall Guys since it burst onto the scene last summer, it’s currently in its jungle-themed 5th season. It added six new courses as well as a duos and trios mode. Previous seasons have had medieval, winter, and sci-fi themes. Meanwhile, there’s still no word on when the announced Xbox and Switch ports will arrive, though the former was initially slated for this summer and will now come “later this year.”

Fall Guys is available on PlayStation 4 and PC. You can also play Kena: Bridge of Spirits on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Store.

Do you still play Fall Guys, and will you be picking up these Kena costumes? Let us know in the comments!