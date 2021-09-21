News

You Can Grab Kena: Bridge of Spirits Costumes In Fall Guys This Week

by Marcus Stewart on Sep 21, 2021 at 04:28 PM

Kena: Bridge of Spirits launched today, and it turns out that it’s pretty darn good. If you’re a Fall Guys fan with Kena-fever, you can express that love by snagging a pair of costumes themed after the whimsical adventure. 

Beginning today through September 23, you can purchase a Rot costume, making your jellybean competitor resemble the tiny companions who assist Kena on her journey. Then on September 24, a costume for Kena herself becomes available until the 26. Upper and lower costume parts for both outfits will set you back five crowns each. That means you’ll need to spend ten crowns to complete one set and 20 to grab both.  

If you haven’t been keeping up with Fall Guys since it burst onto the scene last summer, it’s currently in its jungle-themed 5th season. It added six new courses as well as a duos and trios mode. Previous seasons have had medieval, winter, and sci-fi themes. Meanwhile, there’s still no word on when the announced Xbox and Switch ports will arrive, though the former was initially slated for this summer and will now come “later this year.”

Fall Guys is available on PlayStation 4 and PC. You can also play Kena: Bridge of Spirits on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Store. 

Do you still play Fall Guys, and will you be picking up these Kena costumes? Let us know in the comments! 

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockoutcover

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
August 4, 2020 (PlayStation 4, PC), 
2021 (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch)
Kena: Bridge of Spiritscover

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Platform:
PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Review
Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Review – One Of The Best Adventures Of The Year

Kena Bridge Of Spirits Review – One Of The Best Adventures Of The Year

News
Watch 18 Minutes Of Gameplay Of The Souls-Inspired Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Watch 18 Minutes Of Gameplay Of The Souls-Inspired Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

News
The First Persona 25th Anniversary Reveal Video Showcases Anime, Concerts, And Next Stream Date

The First Persona 25th Anniversary Reveal Video Showcases Anime, Concerts, And Next Stream Date

opinion
Lady Dimitrescu Needs To Be Added To Monster Hunter

Lady Dimitrescu Needs To Be Added To Monster Hunter

News
Battlefield 2042 Early Access Begins November 12, Open Beta Launch Still Undetermined

Battlefield 2042 Early Access Begins November 12, Open Beta Launch Still Undetermined

Review
NBA 2K22 Review – Minor But Compelling Roster Additions

NBA 2K22 Review – Minor But Compelling Roster Additions

News
Sega And Atlus Tease New RPG Announcement For Tokyo Game Show

Sega And Atlus Tease New RPG Announcement For Tokyo Game Show

News
Conquer Middle-earth On Your Phone Next Week In Lord Of The Rings: Rise To War

Conquer Middle-earth On Your Phone Next Week In Lord Of The Rings: Rise To War

News
New Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Trailers Reveal Dynamic Photo Mode, Physical Deluxe Edition Announced

New Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Trailers Reveal Dynamic Photo Mode, Physical Deluxe Edition Announced

News
Crypto Returns In Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed Next Year

Crypto Returns In Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed Next Year