THQ Nordic Announces SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

Earlier this year, THQ Nordic released SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off for the Nintendo Switch, but if you can’t stop spending money on SpongeBob games then you might be interested in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake.

In Cosmic Shake, SpongeBob and Patrick encounter the mysterious fortune teller who hands the pair a container of Mermaid’s Tears, which are fabled to grant the wishes of those pure of heart. Unfortunately, SpongeBob and Patrick's enthusiastic string of wishes threaten to rip open the fabric of space and time, and now the undersea goofballs have to work together to rescue their friends and save Bikini Bottom’s iconic buildings.

According to THQ Nordic, Cosmic Shake also has the following key features:

Unlock classic and new platforming skills like the Fishhook Swing and Karate Kick

Don more than 30 F.U.N.tastic costumes like SnailBob and SpongeGar

Travel to 7 distinct Wishworlds like Wild West Jellyfish Fields and Halloween Rock Bottom

Experience all the buddy movie banter with SpongeBob’s permanent companion Balloon-Patrick

Meet all your favorite Bikini Bottomites from the series, voiced by their original actors

Enjoy the in-game soundtrack featuring 101 songs from the series, including Sweet Victory

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is “coming soon” to PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Earlier today, THQ Nordic also announced Outcast 2: A New Beginning, Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed, and Jagged Alliance 3. Which game do you think has the worst title? Let us know in the comments below.