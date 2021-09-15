News
Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood Campaign Trailer Gives A Primer On Its Blood-Soaked Story

by Marcus Stewart on Sep 15, 2021 at 04:01 PM

With all the focus on Back 4 Blood’s four-player cooperative action, it’s easy to forget that there’s a story propelling the zombie-infected adventure. A new trailer touches on some of the game’s narrative beats before it launches on October 12. 

The video doesn't give away a ton of plot details but it does introduce players to “Mom”, the foul-mouthed leader of the eight Cleaners they'll control. She may getting on in years but she’s clearly no pushover, and that’s good. She’s got to wrangle a group of disparate personalities from different backgrounds all united under one goal: take back a world overrun by monsters. The video also touches on the emergence and subsequent spread of the Devil Worm, the mysterious parasite responsible for transforming most of the population into mindless, flesh-eating zombies.

Back 4 Blood comes from Turtle Rock, a team made up of former Left 4 Dead developers with the game serving as a spiritual successor to Valve’s beloved zombie series. Up to four players work together to mow down hordes of infected, and you can customize each Cleaner with an assortment of perks as well as debuffs via a card system. In addition to co-op, Back 4 Blood also features a competitive mode called Swarm that pits teams of humans and zombies against each other. You can read our hands-on impression from the most recent open beta here

Back 4 Blood is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It’s also coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one

Are you interested in Back 4 Blood’s story or are you more excited to mow down enemies with friends and ignore the plot altogether? Let us know in the comments!

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Back 4 Bloodcover

Back 4 Blood

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
The Top 10 Marvel Games Of All Time

The Top 10 Marvel Games Of All Time

Review
Deathloop Review – The Joys Of Death And Dying

Deathloop Review – The Joys Of Death And Dying

Feature
Game Informer&#039;s Top Scoring Reviews Of 2021

Game Informer's Top Scoring Reviews Of 2021

news
How God of War Ragnarok&#039;s New Director Brings A Different Perspective To The Series

How God of War Ragnarok's New Director Brings A Different Perspective To The Series

gamer culture
Breath Of The Wild Spicy Pepper Trick Discovered Years Later

Breath Of The Wild Spicy Pepper Trick Discovered Years Later

News
God Of War: Ragnarok&#039;s Director Speaks With Us About This Game&#039;s Version Of Thor

God Of War: Ragnarok's Director Speaks With Us About This Game's Version Of Thor

Feature
Malignant’s Monster Would Be A Great Dead By Daylight Killer

Malignant’s Monster Would Be A Great Dead By Daylight Killer

News
Yoko Taro’s Next Game Is A Tabletop RPG

Yoko Taro’s Next Game Is A Tabletop RPG

gamer culture
Marvel&#039;s &quot;What If...?&quot; Is Getting 11 Funko Pops, Including Several Zombies

Marvel's "What If...?" Is Getting 11 Funko Pops, Including Several Zombies

Review
Eastward Review – Pixel Paradise

Eastward Review – Pixel Paradise