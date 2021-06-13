E3 2021
    &bnsp;
6258691997001

Back 4 Blood PVP Gameplay Revealed In Epic Left 4 Dead-esque Trailer

by Jason Guisao on Jun 13, 2021 at 04:32 PM

Back 4 Blood is the spiritual successor of Left 4 Dead, the beloved four-player FPS where players were tasked with surviving the zombie apocalypse while sprinting to safety across an infested America. Back 4 Blood continues that group-based tradition but with bonus modes for you and your friends to dive into. One such mode premiered at the Warner Bros. E3 Conference: a PVP-focused mode, called Swarm Mode, where cleaners (humans) and the ridden (infected) go head-to-head.

Swarm Mode is played in rounds and showcases all of the gory, ax-swinging, gun-toting, and grenade-lobbing combat that you watched the Game Informer crew experience months ago. To survive as a cleaner, you’ll likely need to stick together with your allies, conserve resources, get kills for upgrades, and keep an unbreakable line of communication as infected players start to pile in from every direction. On the other hand, the infected must overwhelm the cleaners using sheer numbers and a bevy of gory abilities. These rounds are timed and seem to be based on how quickly you can kill your opponents. Once a round ends, the sides switch, and the counter clock starts again.

Let’s be honest, playing as humans is pretty cool, but that’s been a mainstay in Turtlerock Studios’ gameography for decades. So, what makes the ridden so cool in Swarm Mode? A myriad of classes were shown during the conference: reeker, retch, exploder, stinger, hocker, stalker, tallboy, crusher, and bruiser. From flinging phlegm at cleaners or self-destructing on impact, there are many routes to bringing down the human race. You can see the action in all its gritty detail in the trailer above. 

Back 4 Blood releases for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 12. It’ll be accessible from the Game Pass catalog on launch day, and an open beta starts on August 5.

Are you more excited to play as a ridden or cleaner? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
Jason Guisao
Jason Guisao
Associate Editor
Jay is a JRPG enthusiast, having clocked in thousands of hours in franchises like Final Fantasy and Monster Hunter. His latest obsession, however, is Apex Legends, a game he’s been studying and analyzing since its release.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Back 4 Bloodcover

Back 4 Blood

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

News
Bungie Responds To Destiny 2 Fan Request For Exotic Reworks

Bungie Responds To Destiny 2 Fan Request For Exotic Reworks

News
Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Details

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Details

E3 2021
Netflix Announces New Castlevania Series Starring Richter Belmont

Netflix Announces New Castlevania Series Starring Richter Belmont

news
Be Prepared For The Changes In Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis

Be Prepared For The Changes In Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis

E3 2021
New Elden Ring Trailer Revealed, Release Date Set For January 2022

New Elden Ring Trailer Revealed, Release Date Set For January 2022

E3 2021
Battlefield 2042 Battle Pass Explained, Free Vs. Premium

Battlefield 2042 Battle Pass Explained, Free Vs. Premium

E3 2021
Xbox Game Pass Changes Ahead, Full Xbox Intergration Into TVs, And The Future Of Gaming

Xbox Game Pass Changes Ahead, Full Xbox Intergration Into TVs, And The Future Of Gaming

News
How Battlefield 2042 Tailors An All-Multiplayer Game For Single-Player Fans

How Battlefield 2042 Tailors An All-Multiplayer Game For Single-Player Fans

News
Netflix&#039;s Resident Evil TV Series &#039;Infinite Darkness&#039; Trailer Reveals Opening Sequence

Netflix's Resident Evil TV Series 'Infinite Darkness' Trailer Reveals Opening Sequence

E3 2021
Netflix&#039;s Resident Evil TV Series Cast Revealed, Including Lance Reddick As Wesker

Netflix's Resident Evil TV Series Cast Revealed, Including Lance Reddick As Wesker