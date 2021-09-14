News

SSD Expansion And User Experience Changes Headline Tomorrow's PlayStation 5 Firmware Update

by John Carson on Sep 14, 2021 at 10:14 AM

PlayStation 5 is about to receive a big firmware update tomorrow with some quality-of-life changes to the user experience. Also coming is the much anticipated enabling of internal storage expansion allowing PS5 owners to install their own SSD to the console. What else in this update? A lot, actually! PlayStation has everything detailed in a blog post, but we’ll go over some of the more considerable changes for you here.

We’ll get to the juicy storage expansion in a bit, but first, a very welcome change is coming to how games are sorted in your library and quick launch. Cross-generation games will now show as separate titles for their respective PlayStation 5 and 4 versions. A console-appropriate logo will appear next to the game’s title, making it clear you have the correct platform. This change is undoubtedly a huge relief to those (like me!) who mistakenly download or launch the PS4 version of a game or fumble through menus to figure out if the correct edition is selected. You’d be surprised how often it happens!

Control Center – AKA the menu you use to turn the console off – can now be customized. Players can move the featured icons like power, audio, viewing downloads, and more can shuffle around to your liking. Additionally, icons can be hidden or unhidden to further make the menu your own. Anything to make the Control Center more manageable is a great addition.

Finally coming to the PlayStation 5 console is the option to add more internal storage. Those looking to make more room for upcoming games (or space to always keep your favorites on hand) will have to install an M.2 SSD storage device with the appropriate specifications and a recommended cooling unit or heat sync. Sony has the specifics on what will work in the PS5 here. Make sure to take their recommendations seriously. You don’t want to waste money on hardware that won’t work, and you certainly don’t want to risk damaging your hard-to-come-by console.

Here are some of the other highlighted changes arriving in the firmware update:

  • New controls for Screen Reading functionality
  • 3D audio for built-in TV speakers
  • Preferred resolution selection (720p or 1080p) for PlayStation Now streaming
  • Auto video capture for “personal bests”
  • An enhanced Game Base with new controls for party and chat
  • PS App Remote Play and Screen Sharing updates
  • PS4 users can now view PS5 trophies

We’re coming up on a year of having the PlayStation 5 out in the wild, and some pain points are now seeing some resolutions. How does this update look to you? Are you going to install some extra storage to fit more games on your PS5? If so, which SSD will you choose? Which games do you never want to uninstall? Let’s talk it out in the comments.

On
On
Off
Off
John Carson
John Carson
Associate Editor
John likes to think of himself as a gaming Jack-of-all-trades. He'll give any game a shot just to know what it is. In his free time he can likely be found shuffling up Magic cards or trudging through an RPG.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

PlayStation 5cover

PlayStation 5

Release Date:
PlayStation 5 Digital Editioncover

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

Release Date:

Popular Content

Review
Deathloop Review – The Joys Of Death And Dying

Deathloop Review – The Joys Of Death And Dying

Review
Tales Of Arise Review – A Work Of Astral Art

Tales Of Arise Review – A Work Of Astral Art

news
How God of War Ragnarok&#039;s New Director Brings A Different Perspective To The Series

How God of War Ragnarok's New Director Brings A Different Perspective To The Series

Feature
Top 10 Metroidvanias To Play Right Now

Top 10 Metroidvanias To Play Right Now

News
Your Xbox One Controllers Are Getting A Next-Gen Upgrade

Your Xbox One Controllers Are Getting A Next-Gen Upgrade

opinion
Insomniac’s Wolverine Needs To Occupy The Same World As Marvel’s Spider-Man

Insomniac’s Wolverine Needs To Occupy The Same World As Marvel’s Spider-Man

News
Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Remake Announced For PS5 And PC

Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Remake Announced For PS5 And PC

News
God Of War: Ragnarok&#039;s Director Speaks With Us About This Game&#039;s Version Of Thor

God Of War: Ragnarok's Director Speaks With Us About This Game's Version Of Thor

gamer culture
Marvel&#039;s &quot;What If...?&quot; Is Getting 11 Funko Pops, Including Several Zombies

Marvel's "What If...?" Is Getting 11 Funko Pops, Including Several Zombies

gamer culture
Insomniac&#039;s Upcoming Spider-Man 2 Inspires An Amazing PS5 Custom Controller

Insomniac's Upcoming Spider-Man 2 Inspires An Amazing PS5 Custom Controller