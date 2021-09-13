News

Marvel’s Wolverine Is A 'Mature', Full-Sized Game, According To Creative Director

by Marcus Stewart on Sep 13, 2021 at 10:30 AM

Insomniac Games revealed last week that it’s got another superhero game in the works, Marvel’s Wolverine. With that excitement came a lot of questions. What style of game will it be? Who’s voicing Logan? Will it be an R-rated gorefest or tonally in the ballpark of Marvel’s Spider-Man? We now have an answer to a couple of those questions.

Wolverine’s creative director, Brian Horton, took to Twitter to announce his role on the project. Horton previously directed Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which prompted a fan to ask if the Wolverine’s scope was similar in size or something bigger. Horton responded by simply stating Wolverine will be “full size, mature tone.” He doesn’t elaborate beyond that, but I’m sure some fans will breathe easier given some of the online worries that Wolverine might be a sunshine and hugs parade. Now, “Mature tone” doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll be M-rated, but we’ll have to wait and see. 

Marvel’s Wolverine is currently slated to launch on PlayStation 5 but is very early in development and has no release window. Insomniac has explained that it is a standalone adventure that sounds like it exists within its own world, likely snuffing out any crossover potential with its Spider-Man universe (much to our chagrin). 

In addition to Wolverine, Insomniac also revealed the first trailer and release window for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. You can read that announcement here

Are you relieved to hear that Insomniac is indeed aiming for a mature tone? What features do you want to see in the game? Let us know in the comments!

