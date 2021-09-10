New Metroid Dread Trailer Is A Perfect Gameplay Primer

Metroid is one of the most beloved series in gaming, and when a new entry releases it is a big deal. We've already seen a few trailers that highlight her new abilities, and a few weeks back, I wrote an opinion on why the next Metroid should take inspirations from indie games, but if you see need more Metroid Dread news, then check out Nintendo's latest trailer that explores some of the new enemies Samus will fight, showcases some of her incredible abilities, and offers a taste of the incredible sites that await players on Planet ZDR.

In June, Brian Shea talked to the developers about why Metroid Dread took so long to develop. The name "Metroid Dread" has been floating around since 2004. "At the time that we came up with the idea, the hardware wasn't there; the technological concepts weren't working with our vision," Nintendo's Yoshio Sakamoto, who serves as producer on Metroid Dread, told us. "We had to put it on hold. Then some time later, we started again, but then we stopped again for pretty much the same reasons."

Mercury Steam also made Metroid: Samus Returns in 2017 for the Nintendo 3DS. In my review for that game, I said, "Samus Returns has enough unique content that it feels like a worthy sequel. MercurySteam’s first outing with the franchise is also different enough from the recent fan remake AM2R, so fans shouldn’t hesitate to pick up this rare gem. This might be Samus’ first 2D adventure in more than a dozen years, but it’s a great reminder of why we fell in love with the franchise in the first place." Hopefully, we love Metroid Dread just as much.

What do you think? Are you excited to jump into Samus' Varia boots one more time? Give us an idea of your hype levels in the comments!