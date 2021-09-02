News

Judge Dredd Comes To Call Of Duty

by Daniel Tack on Sep 02, 2021 at 03:52 PM

Call of Duty Season 5 continues to roll along with some substantial additional content updates and announcements, with most landing next week on September 9. However, the biggest is clearly a new operator skin that lets players live the dream of becoming Judge Dredd and dispensing some justice on the enemy.

Joining the revered ranks of the Saw puppet, Rambo, and John McLane, Judge Dredd is on the way as a skin for operator Beck. In addition to a traditional skin that turns you into the law, there’s also a comic-strip version that lets you show off in a black-and-white cel-shaded style. And before you ask, yes, there are some associated weapon blueprints, complete with some custom looks and finishing moves. So yeah, not one but two Judge Dredd skin variants to dive into in Season 5 Reloaded. So what else is coming? Lots.

Popular Call of Duty character Hudson is also back as an operator! Woo. The Zoo map returns to Call of Duty, complete with animal exhibits, park space, the monorail, and the gift shop. Everyone wants to go to the gift store, right? To that end, a Zoo 24/7 playlist is hitting so that you can play Zoo all day, every day. Demolition mode rolls out here as well, a chaotic bomb mode with a pair of explosive sites.

Like Zombies? Outbreak gets another region to explore with Armada. That’s right, take the battle to the boat! Located in the North Atlantic Ocean, this picturesque water site is full of new zombie adventures, including an all-new World Event. Speaking of World Events, a mysterious Black Chest is now available across Outbreak regions. This mysterious chest hides... Well, mysteries. Let us know what’s in that thing once you find a few!

Warzone is 50v50 combat again if you want to dive into Clash. This mode offers giant freaking teams going at it in a battle to 500 points with unlimited respawns. If that doesn’t strike your fancy, perhaps the Iron Trials ‘84 mode will be more to your taste. This mode offers a different ruleset compared to standard Warzone, with bigger health pools changing the time-to-kill, changed Gulag loadouts, and other alterations that make it a vastly different drop than the standard Zone we all know. 

For a full rundown of everything hitting on September 9 with Season 5 Reloaded, head to the official site here.

Daniel Tack
Daniel Tack
PC Editor
Daniel has been at Game Informer for seven years, specializing in multiplayer titles and PC games. When he's not speculating on the future of the industry, you can find him exploring vast online worlds — and probably streaming the experience.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold Warcover

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
Call of Duty: Warzonecover

Call of Duty: Warzone

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

