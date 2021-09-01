News

PS Plus Free Games For September 2021

by Liana Ruppert on Sep 01, 2021 at 11:50 AM

Microsoft revealed its freebies for the month of September earlier this week, now it's Sony's turn to show off which games it is giving away for free. Every month, PlayStation Plus members get a small selection of free titles to download, and they're yours to keep as long as the PS Plus membership remains active. Whether you're looking for a run-and-gun-type adventure or something a little lighter, here is the free PS Plus September 2021 free games lineup. 

  • Overcooked: All You Can Eat
  • Hitman 2
  • Predator Hunting Grounds

The new batch of freebies arrives on September 7, though I would be amiss if I didn't suggest Overcooked. It may sound silly, but this game is ridiculously fun and surprisingly competitive. With its whimsical aesthetic and high-stakes gameplay, there is more to Overcooked than what meets the sunny-side up eye. 

For those that haven't scooped up the current month's lineup, it is not too late to grab August's free games, which you can find here. Just remember that an active PS Plus membership is required for all of the aforementioned titles. Sony's online services membership includes free games each month, exclusive sales on select titles, and more. The free games downloaded due to the PS Plus service remain yours to keep unless you cancel your membership. 

Thoughts on the free PS Plus September 2021 games lineup? What do you hope gets added into the freebie lineup next? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! 

